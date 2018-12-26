Society's Child
107yo NY Man is the world's oldest working barber
CBSNewYork
Tue, 25 Dec 2018 17:30 UTC
"How old am I? 107," said Anthony Mancinelli.
He's in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest barber in the world.
So how does it feel?
"I don't know, I am just happy I am still a barber," Mancinelli said.
He still works full time, putting in 40 hours a week. His advice for living so long?
"Well I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy. Some retire too soon and they get old fast," Mancinelli said.
Mancinelli started cutting hair at age 11, 96 years ago.
"I wanted to help out in the family," he explained. He went on to have a family of his own, and was married for 69 years.
"I miss her. I go to the cemetery every day before I go to work," he said. His son Bob is 85.
"He is in better shape than I am. He is still going. Still working five days a week," Bob said. "I retired when I was 81."
Mancinelli has no plans to slow down, saying he'll keep going to keep the younger generation looking sharp. He'll turn 108 in March. He lives on his own and drives himself to work every day.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Russia should make a register of hostile Western politicians, call it 'Browder List' - top Russian senator
- Finian Cunningham: Washington gifts Kiev's neo-Nazi war-mongering regime £250 million, IMF pledges billions
- 107yo NY Man is the world's oldest working barber
- Patreon's deplatforming policy leaves content providers facing an uncertain future...just in time for Christmas
- 'Bisexual Godzilla?' Twitter reacts to suggestion next Bond should be transgender
- Libya's patriotic movement: 'We hope that Russia will help Libya to get out of the crisis...'
- The world has been switched to safe mode
- PC gone wild: Traditions that will never be the same after 2018
- Candace Owens: To black students who feel they're oppressed
- John Bolton threatens to compel Africa to choose between 'help' from the US and real help from China
- Syria celebrates peace on Christmas, the West ignores
- ISIS militants kidnap close to 20 people near Iraq city of Kirkuk
- 8-year-old boy from Guatemala showing 'signs of illness' died in US custody
- Season's greetings: New Banksy mural appears at steel plant in Port Talbot UK
- I Just Can't Quit You: Video game addiction is real and professionals aren't prepared to help
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- Is there a middle ground in the vaccine-autism debate?
- Pete Evans hits back at the Australian Medical Association after they slam him for suggesting people look into the sun for 'free medicine'
- 'People of Yemen so desperately poor they kill themselves before hunger does'
- Russia should make a register of hostile Western politicians, call it 'Browder List' - top Russian senator
- Finian Cunningham: Washington gifts Kiev's neo-Nazi war-mongering regime £250 million, IMF pledges billions
- Libya's patriotic movement: 'We hope that Russia will help Libya to get out of the crisis...'
- John Bolton threatens to compel Africa to choose between 'help' from the US and real help from China
- Syria celebrates peace on Christmas, the West ignores
- Is Trump's withdrawal in Syria a move against the deep state?
- Organ theft, staged attacks: UN panel details White Helmets' criminal activities, media yawns
- US withdrawal from Syria sets stage for Israeli aggression
- Israel prepares for major war in Syria - 'because Iran'
- Best of the Web: As millions of Syrian Christians celebrate first Christmas without ISIS terror since 2011, Jewish state bombs Syria
- Russian diplomat: Washington sets "unacceptable" preconditions for new Trump-Putin meeting
- Pilger: 'Julian is a touchstone for opposition'; Assange denies meeting Manafort
- Why is paid Integrity Initiative hitman Nimmo still considered as an 'independent' expert for MSM?
- No one should be excluded says Russia after report Gaddafi's son asked its help in Libya election
- 'We won't fight Ukraine, I promise': Possibly the fieriest interview of Sergey Lavrov's career
- Wall Street: Worst Christmas Eve trading day on record
- Iran: 'Insignificant', no threat, but ready to respond to the presence of US carrier in the Persian Gulf
- N. Korea ordered to pay $501M in damages for Otto Warmbier's death
- Macron officials scrambling to explain ex-aide Benalla's dubious luxury trip - 'he's not an official'
- Times sinks to new low in shameful attack on Sputnik employees in McCarthyist hit-piece
- 107yo NY Man is the world's oldest working barber
- Patreon's deplatforming policy leaves content providers facing an uncertain future...just in time for Christmas
- 'Bisexual Godzilla?' Twitter reacts to suggestion next Bond should be transgender
- The world has been switched to safe mode
- PC gone wild: Traditions that will never be the same after 2018
- Candace Owens: To black students who feel they're oppressed
- ISIS militants kidnap close to 20 people near Iraq city of Kirkuk
- 8-year-old boy from Guatemala showing 'signs of illness' died in US custody
- Season's greetings: New Banksy mural appears at steel plant in Port Talbot UK
- 'People of Yemen so desperately poor they kill themselves before hunger does'
- No sense of humor: PETA finds Popeyes "Emotional Support Chicken" box offensive
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Car bomb kills 3, injures 12 in Iraqi Tal Afar
- Man hijacks bus and drives it into crowd, killing 8 & injuring 22 in Longyan, China - footage of aftermath posted online
- The Milo example
- Russian investigation finds men were shot in the head at close range at Chechen 'prison for gays'
- Is warning girls they don't have to give hugs at Xmas good advice or a #MeToo overreaction?
- Merry Christmas! BC cleric says holiday greetings are worse than murder
- Der Spiegel's outed fake-news reporter Relotius accused of embezzling donations to fictional Syrian child
- 'Peace and Joy in 2019' tweets Iran's foreign minister in Christmas message
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- Why Russia shouldn't take responsibility for the Holodomor
- Scientist claims world's oldest pyramid buried below hilltop in Indonesia
- "One of a kind", untouched 4,400-year-old tomb recently discovered at Saqqara, Egypt
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Was Putin a Stasi officer? Mystery surrounds 'discovery' of his East German 'intl ID'
- 'Altered beyond recognition': Looking back at Russian patriot Solzhenitsyn's return to his motherland on the 100th anniversary of his birth
- The bigotry inherent in American progressivism
- Iron age chariot and horses buried in East Yorkshire look as if they were 'leaping upwards from the grave'
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Boy or girl? It's in the father's genes
- Elon Musk: 'Shame on Boeing', hails Russian-made rocket engine design as 'brilliant'
- Chinese scientists discover way to turn copper into 'gold'
- New study shows why X and Y chromosomes alone don't determine sex
- New species of snake discovered inside stomach of another snake
- Earth loses hundreds of tons of atmosphere during auroras
- A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided
- MIT's Lidar technology accelerates hurricane recovery in the Carolinas
- Astronomers discover new kind planet possibly saturated with gemstones
- New Horizons scientists puzzled by lack of a 'light curve' from their Kuiper Belt flyby target
- Mile-long asteroid discovered makes another fly-by of Earth today
- Japan's 50 year old forest circle experiment yields unusual results
- Images reveal crater at Mars' north pole brimming with ice
- Flashback: Memory genetically programmed? Women excel at remembering everyday events & faces; men better at remembering symbolic info
- Sound waves used to levitate small objects
- Etna volcano hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake
- Avalanche kills 3 skiers in Uzbekistan
- Indonesia 'volcano tsunami': Grim search for survivors continues as death toll reaches 430, almost 22,000 displaced after Krakatoa erupts - UPDATE
- 'Strange movement of landmass' blocks remote Russian river - locals speculate landslide or meteor?
- Italy's Mount Etna erupts, authorities close airport
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off east coast of Russia
- Woman on life support after attack by 3 pit bull terriers in Palm Springs, California
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS
- Landslide kills 5 dead following torrential rain in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- 45,000 people hit by flash floods in northern Sri Lanka - 14 inches of rainfall overnight
- Havana hit by severe floods
- Drought killing thousands of native fish along Darling, Namoi and Lachlan Rivers in New South Wales, Australia
- Over 50 cows mysteriously found dead in India's Ganjam district
- 20 dead as unexpected tidal wave hits Indonesia beaches with no earthquake - government agency
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits 105 km WNW of Sola, Vanuatu
- 7 labourers dead, 3 injured, 1 missing in landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- Thousands of dead fish wash up in Rio de Janeiro lagoon
- Diver dies after suspected shark attack off Sonora, Mexico
- Giant dust is spreading across the world, defying the laws of physics
- 'Tripped me right out': Strange sounds recorded from the sky in Edmonton, Canada
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- I Just Can't Quit You: Video game addiction is real and professionals aren't prepared to help
- Is there a middle ground in the vaccine-autism debate?
- Pete Evans hits back at the Australian Medical Association after they slam him for suggesting people look into the sun for 'free medicine'
- Controversial treatment gives transfusions of 'young blood' from teenagers to reverse process of aging
- Over 200 patients at New Jersey hospital possibly exposed to HIV or hepatitis due to lapses in 'infection control'
- Australian couple pleads guilty to causing infant child serious injury from extreme vegan diet
- The truth about low-protein, high-carb diets and brain aging
- Canada: Immigrant and refugee children at risk of health problems due to western diet
- Let there be light! Scientists find brain circuit that could explain seasonal depression
- Body maps show schizophrenia may effect how one experiences emotion
- Souring on Sweet: The U.S. appetite for sugar has skyrocketed
- Why there is no such thing as 'safe' tap water
- Eating animals ensures better health
- Scientists succeed in destroying HIV infected cells, suggest it will lead to a 'cure' for AIDS
- Just 6 months of walking may reverse cognitive decline, study says
- Junk food cravings linked to lack of sleep, study suggests
- Doctoring Data - Science has turned to darkness
- CBD in marijuana may worsen glaucoma by raising eye pressure
- Boy, 8, gets 'worst case of measles doctor had seen' despite two MMR jabs
- Dr. Mark Sircus: The cannabis cure for cancer
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Understanding the Vagus Nerve: Interview with Dr. Stephen Porges
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- At least 50 cows suddenly drop dead in east coast of India
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
Quote of the Day
In the struggle for freedom, truth is the only weapon we possess.
- The 14th Dalai Lama
Recent Comments
Well, it could be that normal humans will decide to relegate these severely impoverished utopia seekers with an inner landscape resembling a "dull...
Well, science fiction in action. All of readers know that a stationary platform in geosynchronous orbit is what comes next. It is the NEXT BIG...
Never Mind The Baubles - Christmas '77 with The Sex Pistols...[Link]
Next up: mistletoe outlawed
Btw, a stack of 21 trillion one-dollar bills would extend 1,400,000 + miles up. That stack, laid on its side could circle the equator over 57...