The governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her husband, a former governor and senator, died in a helicopter crash on Christmas eve, Mexican authorities have confirmed.. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed reports of the tragedy."Terrible news," said Senate leader Ricardo Monreal Avila. "We are in sadness and pain after this tragedy."There is, which took place near the town of Santa María Coronango.Party leader Marko Cortes expressed condolences over the deaths of Alonso, Moreno and others on board the helicopter.Puebla is one of 31 Mexican states, located due east of Mexico City. It has an estimated population of over 6 million residents.