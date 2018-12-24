© Contributed



unique to the north east of Scotland.

A 4,500-year-old stone circle has been identified by archaeologists for the first time.The Recumbent Stone Circle has been recorded on a farm in Aberdeenshire, in the parish of Leochel-Cushnie.The site, which sits between Aboyne and Banchory, has now been recorded after it was reported to Aberdeenshire Council's archaeology service by Fiona Bain, whose family have farmed in the area for generations.Experts from the local authority and Historic Environment Scotland have now visited the site andNeil Ackerman, Historic Environment Record Assistant at Aberdeenshire Council, said: "This amazing new site adds to our knowledge of these unique monuments and of the prehistoric archaeology of the area."It is rare for these sites to go unidentified for so long, especially in such a good condition."To be able add a site like this to the record caps off what has been a fantastic year for archaeology in north east Scotland."Adam Welfare, of Historic Environment Scotland, said the circle,The circle "enjoys a fine outlook" withMr Welfare added.Recumbent stone circles are well known and spread throughout the north east of Scotland, butThis newly-recognised stone circle will add to the understanding of this period of the prehistory of north east Scotland and of these remarkable sites, a spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said.Moira Ingleby, chair of the Marr Area Committee at Aberdeenshire Council, said: "This newly recorded site highlights the internationally important archaeology we have within Aberdeenshire."Adding it to the record of known archaeological sites will add to the understanding of these fantastic monuments that are unique to the area."Its identification highlights the importance of having archaeologists based at the Council who are able to work within the community and pick up on this local knowledge."