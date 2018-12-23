DOG IN WATER
Huge waves have broken through Havana's sea wall, flooding the streets of the Cuban capital in scenes unknown in living memory.

Lashed by heavy rains and winds in excess of 110 kph, residents of ground floor apartments have been moved upstairs, and many people deemed at risk have been evacuated.

The last comparable weather to hit Cuba was 2017's Hurricane Irma.

The weather has been brought by an extratropical low pushing through parts of the southeastern corner of the United States before ramming into Cuba. Flooding has already extended inland in parts.