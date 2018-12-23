krakatoa volcano location
© Google Maps
An underwater landslide in the vicinity of Krakatoa volcano is suspected.
At least 20 people have been killed as a tidal wave hit beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia on Saturday night, according to the country's Disaster Mitigation Agency. Another 165 have been injured.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the wave was not caused by an earthquake, but was possibly the result of volcanic activity at Mount Krakatoa.

Video filmed at one of the affected beaches and posted on Twitter shows the wave rolling in as beachgoers scramble away from the water.