Florida storm damage
© Polk Fire Rescue
Severe storms swept across Florida on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes ahead of the holiday weekend.

Up to 70 homes were damaged in Zephyrhills, Florida, on Thursday morning as severe storms rolled through. Paso County Emergency Management said that this damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.

Three tornadoes were reported elsewhere in Florida during Thursday's storms, but no significant damage was reported.

Only one injury was reported in Polk County, Florida, following the tornadoes.


Drenching downpours also soaked the Sunshine State on Thursday, leading to localized flooding.

Sarasota, Florida, was one of the wettest spots in the state, picking up over 4 inches of rain. Orlando also picked up over 3 inches of rain, which is more than the city typically sees in all of December.