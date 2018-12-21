© Sputnik / Nikolay Hizhnyak



Vladimir Putin dispelled Western media claims he's at war with rap music.Rap music may seem an unlikely subject for the President's QA session, but it's now a hot topic in Russian society. Several hip-hop stars recently had their concerts outside Moscow and St Petersburg canceled at the last minute.One of them, Husky, was even slapped with a 12-day arrest for staging an unsanctioned street gig after his show was called off. He was released after a few days though, due to public pressure.When addressing Putin on the issue, an Interfax journalist decried the treatment of the artists. "I'm going to ask you about one word you already know - 'rappers," she said.This made the head of state laugh as he could only wonder: "Why are you questioning my abilities like that?"He assured that he knew the word for a long time and reminded that he even used to have a famous rapper, Timati, among his trusted representatives. Putin described him as "a nice person and a great artist" despite "being all covered in ink."Taking up a more serious tone,However, he pointed out that there was also "nothing good" about obscene language and propaganda of drugs in the lyrics of many of the rap songs.he wondered.The state "can't look idly" at such things, the president said, but added that it should be handled in a delicate manner.Many outlets rushed to accuse the Russian leader of launching a "crackdown" or even an all-out "war" on hip-hop.But Putin clarified on Thursday that his words never meant that rappers should be "grabbed and forbidden from doing anything.""Other means are needed here. Do we have such means? Of course, we have.," he said.