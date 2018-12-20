© Roberto Ceccacci/Courtesy of the Chicago-Tübingen Expedition to Zincirli
The ancient inscription had illustrations of animals such as scorpions on the front and back (shown here).
A 2,800-year-old
incantation, written in Aramaic, describes the capture of a creature called the "devourer" said to be able to produce "fire."
Discovered in August 2017 within a small building, possibly a shrine
, at the site of Zincirli (called "Sam'al" in ancient times), in Turkey, the incantation is inscribed on a stone cosmetic container. Written by a man who practiced magic who is called "Rahim son of Shadadan,"
the incantation "describes the seizure of a threatening creature [called] the 'devourer,'"
wrote Madadh Richey and Dennis Pardee in the abstract of a presentation they gave recently at the Society of Biblical Literature annual meeting. That event took place in Denver between Nov 17 and 21.
The blood of the devourer was used to treat someone who appears to have been suffering from the "fire" of the devourer, said Richey, a doctoral student in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at the University of Chicago. It's not clear whether the blood was given to the afflicted person in a potion that could be swallowed or whether it was smeared onto their body, Richey told Live Science.
"Accompanying the text are illustrations of various creatures, including what appears to be a centipede, a scorpion and a fish,"
wrote Richey and Pardee, who is the Henry Crown professor of Hebrew studies at the University of Chicago, in the abstract. The illustrations are found on both sides of the cosmetic container.
The vessel would have originally stored makeup, and it appears to have been reused for the purpose of writing this incantation, said Virginia Herrmann, who is co-director of the Chicago-Tübingen Expedition to Zincirli, the team that uncovered the incantation.
What is the "devourer?"
The illustrations suggest that the "devourer" may actually be a scorpion or centipede; as such, the "fire"
may refer to the pain of the creatures' sting, Richey told Live Science.
© Photo by Roberto Ceccacci/Courtesy of the Chicago-Tübingen Expedition to Zincirli
The front of the incantation (part of which is shown here) included an illustration of a scorpion, a centipede and Aramaic writing.
In fact, scorpions pose a hazard to archaeologists working at the site. "We always have to check our shoes and bags for scorpions on the excavation, even though most of the local scorpions do not have a very dangerous venom
," said Herrmann, noting that shortly after the incantation was removed from the site, "one of our local workers was stung by a scorpion that had crawled onto his backpack that was sitting on the ground," and the archaeological team rushed to apply first aid.
Long life
Analysis of the incantation's writing indicates that it was inscribed sometime between 850 B.C. and 800 B.C.
, said Richey, adding that this makes the inscription the oldest Aramaic incantation
ever found. However, the small building where the incantation was found appears to date to more than a century later, to the late eighth or seventh century B.C., Herrmann told Live Science. This suggests that the incantation was considered important enough that it was kept long after Rahim would have inscribed it
, Herrmann said.
The incantation "had a significance that long outlived its original owner," Herrmann said. It was not the only artifact found in the small building that was kept long after it was created, she said, noting that a "statuette base of a crouching lion made of polished black stone with red inlaid eyes"
was also discovered there. That lion figure appears to have been made in the 10th or ninth century B.C. The statuette base may have "once supported a metal figurine of a striding deity," Herrmann added.
Sam'al, where the building is located, was the capital of a small Aramaean kingdom that flourished between roughly 900 B.C. and 720 B.C., said Herrmann, noting that the city was seized by the Assyrians
around 720 B.C.
Comment:
Considering the terminology used, the imagery, and the fact that the item was likely considered important enough to be kept for at least a century, one could conclude that this was describing cometary bombardment.
As Laura Knight-Jadczyk writes in New Light on the Black Death: The Cosmic Connection
the term "devour" is often associated with the incredible destruction wrought by the visitation of comets, and the events are often accompanied by fires:
From Samuel Cohn's book:
... a dragon at Jerusalem like that of Saint George that devoured all that crossed its path .... A city of 40,000 ... totally demolished by the fall from heaven of a great quantity of worms, big as a fist with eight legs, which killed all by their stench and poisonous vapours. (Cohn)
A story by the Dominican friar Bartolomeo:
... massive rains of worms and serpents in parts of China, which devoured large numbers of people. Also in those parts fire rained from Heaven in the form of snow (ash), which burnt mountains, the land, and men. And from this fire arose a pestilential smoke that killed all who smelt it within twelve hours, as well as those who only saw the poison of that pestilential smoke. (Cohn)
It's possible that the imagery was intended to depict what was happening in the sky at the time, or perhaps some were markers for the constellations these meteors were coming from. As noted in Prehistoric cave art study reveals ancient people had complex knowledge of astronomy and were tracking catastrophic meteor showers:
The artworks, at sites across Europe, are not simply depictions of wild animals, as was previously thought. Instead, the animal symbols represent star constellations in the night sky, and are used to represent dates and mark events such as comet strikes, analysis suggests.
Finally, at the archaeological site Gobekli Tepe, also in Turkey as detailed in the paper Decoding European Palaeolithic art: Extremely ancient knowledge of precession of the equinoxes,
the scorpion was depicted and is thought to symbolize the constellation Scorpio. But it's also notable that over different parts of the world and in different eras, not every constellation has retained the same iconography:
Like Aries, other constellations with their associated animal symbols also appear to have survived the millennia to modern times, such as the scorpion (Scorpius) and dog/wolf (Lupus, see Table
Figure 4. Artists impression of Shrine Rooms at Ҫatalhöyük (from (10)).
[...]
At Göbekli Tepe, a lion or leopard appears on Pillar 51,Enclosure H, and has yet to be linked to any constellation. Moreover, Cancer at sunset can be viewed as a leopard or lion pouncing or running. Indeed, at Ҫatalhöyük twin leopards are found facing each other, further emphasizing the symmetry of the Cancer constellation. We therefore suggest it is likely that leopard or lion
symbolism represents Cancer.
