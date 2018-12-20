© Daily Mail
Extremely rare EF2 tornado rips through Seattle area, strongest to hit Washington state since 1986.
Tuesday's bizarre twister outside of Seattle, Washington, was just one of a slew of tornadic oddities in 2018.
The Port Orchard tornado
was rated EF2 with winds of 120 to 130 mph by the National Weather Service in Seattle. This touchdown is the first EF2/F2 or stronger tornado in the state since May 13, 1986
, according to the Tornado History Project.
This tornado is likely to be the last on the list of odd tornadoes in 2018. A few other weird twister headlines from this year:New Hampshire Records Second-Longest Tornado Path in May Wyoming Gets Hit by Three EF3 Tornadoes in Two Months Connecticut Sets State Tornado Record with Nine Tornadoes More Than Two Dozen Tornadoes Touch Down in Illinois in December
The Port Orchard tornado was one of the strongest to strike the Evergreen State. Since 1954, 15 strong tornadoes - F2/EF2 or stronger - have have touched down in the state, including three F/EF3 tornadoes.
The most recent tornado in Washington state was in Spokane County in 2016, and the last December tornado in the state was in Clark County on Dec. 10, 2015.
Washington is one of the least tornado-impacted states in the country, receiving an average of two tornadoes each year.
Since 1986, western Washington hasn't been included in a tornado watch.
When this tornado struck, it was only the 16th report
of severe weather - tornadoes, severe wind gusts (58 mph or stronger) or large hail - this year in Washington through Dec. 17, and the first reported tornado of the year.
This year has become known for a lack of active severe weather. At times, 2018 was ranked among the least active
tornado years in history, and is still on pace to be the least deadly year
for tornadoes since 1875.
The most active states for tornadoes in 2018 have been Louisiana and Iowa, with 84 reports each. Texas, the country's typical leader, has only had 50 reports of tornadoes this year.
In fact, Texas has only had one strong tornado
in 2018 through at least August, and preliminary tornado data suggests that there haven't been any strong tornadoes this fall, either.
There have been nearly a dozen EF3 tornadoes so far in 2018, including in Alabama, Virginia, Kansas, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois and Georgia. There have been no EF4 or EF5 tornadoes in the country.
Comment:
So what is causing these tornadic oddities? Well, the model of cyclonic activity based solely on heat and moisture is outdated, and the likely explanation relates to our quieting
sun, increased meteor
dust, and the changing
behaviour of electro-magnetism on our planet.
In the book Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadcyzk explain this in greater detail:
The accumulation of cometary dust in the Earth's atmosphere plays an important role in the increase of tornadoes, cyclones, hurricanes and their associated rainfalls, snowfalls and lightning. To understand this mechanism we must first take into account the electric nature of hurricanes, tornadoes and cyclones, which are actually manifestations of the same electric phenomenon at different scales or levels of power. Because of this similarity, we will refer to these three phenomena collectively as 'air spirals' in the following discussion.
McCanney describes the electric nature of hurricanes in these terms:
A simple model showed that these [tropical] storms formed when electrical currents connected between the ionosphere and the top of the clouds. [...] the reason hurricanes lost power when they approached land was that the powering electrical current from the ionosphere to the cloud tops and to the Earth's surface had no connection (anode) while over the ocean [...] so it drew up vast surface areas of ionized air from the ocean surface and sucked them up a central column (the spinning vortex was caused by the moist air rising 'up the drain') [...] whereas the land provided a 'ground' for the current and therefore it shunted out the storm's power source. [...] I also calculated that the warm water theory for hurricane development lacked sufficient energy to account for the energy in these massive storms. We later witnessed hurricanes on Mars where there is no water at all. Clearly, the warm water concept did not work [...]1
From this perspective, air spirals are simply the manifestation of electric discharges between the ionosphere and the Earth's surface. The image above shows a waterspout and a lightning bolt occurring in the same place at the same time, suggesting that indeed electric potential difference between the clouds at the top of the picture and the ground at the bottom is what powers both the lightning and the tornado.
© Fred K. Smith, National Geographic.
A waterspout parallels a lightning strike over Lake Okeechobee in Florida.
Once a rare phenomenon, waterspouts are increasingly common these days in some areas. At the same time, vortexes of water, fire and dust are appearing in very unusual places. There is pretty clear-cut evidence that cyclonic winds are all essentially electrical in nature. Heat exchange plays a role, but more as a side-effect to the distribution of electric charge potential between mediums - ground-to-air, water-to-air, fire-to-air, whatever. See also:
