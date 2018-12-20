Port orchard tornado
Extremely rare EF2 tornado rips through Seattle area, strongest to hit Washington state since 1986.
Tuesday's bizarre twister outside of Seattle, Washington, was just one of a slew of tornadic oddities in 2018.

The Port Orchard tornado was rated EF2 with winds of 120 to 130 mph by the National Weather Service in Seattle. This touchdown is the first EF2/F2 or stronger tornado in the state since May 13, 1986, according to the Tornado History Project.


This tornado is likely to be the last on the list of odd tornadoes in 2018. A few other weird twister headlines from this year:
  • New Hampshire Records Second-Longest Tornado Path in May
  • Wyoming Gets Hit by Three EF3 Tornadoes in Two Months
  • Connecticut Sets State Tornado Record with Nine Tornadoes
  • More Than Two Dozen Tornadoes Touch Down in Illinois in December
    • The Port Orchard tornado was one of the strongest to strike the Evergreen State. Since 1954, 15 strong tornadoes - F2/EF2 or stronger - have have touched down in the state, including three F/EF3 tornadoes.

    The most recent tornado in Washington state was in Spokane County in 2016, and the last December tornado in the state was in Clark County on Dec. 10, 2015.

    Washington is one of the least tornado-impacted states in the country, receiving an average of two tornadoes each year.

    Since 1986, western Washington hasn't been included in a tornado watch.

    When this tornado struck, it was only the 16th report of severe weather - tornadoes, severe wind gusts (58 mph or stronger) or large hail - this year in Washington through Dec. 17, and the first reported tornado of the year.

    This year has become known for a lack of active severe weather. At times, 2018 was ranked among the least active tornado years in history, and is still on pace to be the least deadly year for tornadoes since 1875.

    The most active states for tornadoes in 2018 have been Louisiana and Iowa, with 84 reports each. Texas, the country's typical leader, has only had 50 reports of tornadoes this year.


    In fact, Texas has only had one strong tornado in 2018 through at least August, and preliminary tornado data suggests that there haven't been any strong tornadoes this fall, either.

    There have been nearly a dozen EF3 tornadoes so far in 2018, including in Alabama, Virginia, Kansas, Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois and Georgia. There have been no EF4 or EF5 tornadoes in the country.