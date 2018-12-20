© Mark Wilson/Getty Images



Places like Washington, DC, have seen the most rain they have ever seen in a calendar year.That's about the same height as a standard deep end in a backyard swimming pool.The state of North Carolina has had above-average rainfall in 2018 due to a steady stream of non-tropical low-pressure systems, cold and warm fronts, and daytime thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.Much of it is also due to the record-breaking 23.02 inch rainfall Wilmington received over a three day period during Hurricane Florence.Washington won't reach 100 inches of rain like Wilmington has this year. But rainfall in the city is still setting a significant record.In addition to having its rainiest year on record, Washington is also seeing its wettest November and its second wettest Autumn. Numerous daily rainfall records have also been broken throughout the year.