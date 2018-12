© Reuters



France hosted the second highest number of refugees and asylum seekers in 2016.

The number of international migrants worldwide has continued to grow rapidly in recent years, according to statistics from the United Nations (UN). It has reached 258 million last year, up from 220 million in 2010.Human migration is "a powerful driver of economic growth,," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in his message commemorating the International Migrants Day.According to Guterres, migration "allows millions to seek new opportunities that benefit communities of origin and destination alike." He said that "when poorly regulated,, UN recent research has found. Northern America hosted the third largest number of international migrants (58 million), followed by Africa (25 million), Latin America and the Caribbean (10 million) and Oceania (8 million).In 2017, of the 258 million international migrants worldwide, 106 million were born in Asia. India was the largest country of origin of international migrants (17 million), followed by Mexico (13 million).Data from the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed the total number of people migrating globally has increased by nearly two thirds over the past 25 years. Europe is currently the world's top destination for migrants, WEF said. As of 2015, there were 75 million migrants in Europe, representing one third of the world's migrant population.