A bizarre sound that shook homes in the New Gloucester area had the town buzzing Sunday morning.Carrie Madura said, "I thought something exploded.""It sounded like sonic boom almost kind of like a cannonball maybe," Jennifer Everest said. "I couldn't quite figure it out there were no flashes of light along with it or anything so I was really confused."Capt. Scott Doyle said, "It was very bizarre that's for sure."People were wondering what was the sound echoing in the Pineland Valley area?Social media began to explode with comments. Robyn from Gray wrote, 'thought one of my kids fell out of bed.'"[Dispatch] received 40 calls from the Town of New Gloucester of this type of loud bang and this impulsing and go home that would rattle their house," said Doyle."It was like a giant boom. Like thunder actually and I was surprised," Madura said. "I was laying in bed and I looked out the window at the neighbors and was like, 'what's going on?'"Doyle mentioned there was speculation of some people playing with dynamite. Meteors, ice formations and an earthquake were some of the other theories. News Center Maine Meteorologist Cory Froomkin doesn't think so.Froomkin says that he didn't see anything noticeable on any of those charts so he can confirm that there wasn't any earthquake activity.If you know more information about the sound's source, contact your local authorities.