Booms in New Gloucester, ME
A bizarre sound that shook homes in the New Gloucester area had the town buzzing Sunday morning.

Carrie Madura said, "I thought something exploded."

"It sounded like sonic boom almost kind of like a cannonball maybe," Jennifer Everest said. "I couldn't quite figure it out there were no flashes of light along with it or anything so I was really confused."

Capt. Scott Doyle said, "It was very bizarre that's for sure."

People were wondering what was the sound echoing in the Pineland Valley area?

"We would adequately respond to that as it is a typical explosion and as we got into that new neighborhood we weren't finding anything we go back to the station and get dispatch back out again," Doyle said.

It happened three more times over a three hour period Saturday night, and if you did hear it, you are not alone.

Social media began to explode with comments. Robyn from Gray wrote, 'thought one of my kids fell out of bed.'

"[Dispatch] received 40 calls from the Town of New Gloucester of this type of loud bang and this impulsing and go home that would rattle their house," said Doyle.

Doyle also remarked that it was not just New Gloucester that heard the strange sounds and felt the earth rumbling. There were reports out of North Yarmouth, Windham, Casco, Raymond, Gray and within a 30 mile radius.

"It was like a giant boom. Like thunder actually and I was surprised," Madura said. "I was laying in bed and I looked out the window at the neighbors and was like, 'what's going on?'"

Doyle mentioned there was speculation of some people playing with dynamite. Meteors, ice formations and an earthquake were some of the other theories. News Center Maine Meteorologist Cory Froomkin doesn't think so.

Froomkin says that he didn't see anything noticeable on any of those charts so he can confirm that there wasn't any earthquake activity.

"What took place you had lots of eyes, lots of ears outside and no one can pinpoint it right now. It's quite a mystery," said Captain Doyle.

If you know more information about the sound's source, contact your local authorities.