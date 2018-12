© Sputnik/Alexey Filippov



The website of the Russian Embassy in the UK was targeted by hackers.The embassy apologized to internet users after the operations of its website were disrupted by a cyberattack in late afternoon on Monday. The Russian mission's page was "brutally hacked," a spokesman said The investigation into the cyberattack is underway, butthe spokesman added.The operations of the website have since then been restored and it's now working in a routine manner.The Russian Embassy has been on the forefront of the war of words between London and Moscow, which began after the UK said that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the chemical poisoning of double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury this March.The Russian diplomats have been actively using the mission's website as well as social media to relay Moscow's stance on the issue.