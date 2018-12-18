Japan's Meteorological Agency says a volcano erupted on Kuchinoerabu Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Tuesday.Mount Shindake erupted explosively shortly after 4:30 PM.Mount Shindake has been erupting sporadically since October.The agency is keeping its eruption alert level at three on a scale of one to five.Officials are warning residents to be on the alert for volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within two kilometers of the crater and some other areas.