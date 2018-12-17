has received around 3 to 4 feet snowfall.

Temperatures in the border state of Jammu and Kashmir dipped significantly lower after the state received fresh snowfall on Monday,According to news agency ANI, Rajouri town which is known as Vale of LakesThe region, around 155 km from Srinagar, has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the last few days.. As a result, the local administration on Wednesday deployed officials with heavy equipment to clear the road and restore movement of traffic.In Srinagar, temperature settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. The ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.While Jammu recorded minus 1.2 degree Celsius, the temperature in Batote town settled at 1.5 degree Celsius. At the Katra base camp, the temperature was around 6 degrees Celsius.In Delhi, the minimum temperature settled at 7 degree Celsius and the maximum was 23.