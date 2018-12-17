Two men reportedly have frozen to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkan region slowed down traffic, disrupted power supplies and closed down schools in some areas.Authorities warned the citizens to pay attention in the streets and parks toIn Bosnia, schools closed down for two days Monday in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica,Already, some schools were closed Monday mainly in western Romania because of power outages, the ministry said.Bosnian authorities say they have taken a group of migrants who were rescued Sunday after they got lost in a mountainous area on the border with Croatia to a hospital in the nearby town of Bihac.Source: The Associated Press.