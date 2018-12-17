He may not be the America's Vice President anymore, pushing the US into wars of aggression around the world, or strong-arming Congress into passing totalitarian legislation - but that doesn't mean Dick Cheney is slowing down! In addition to fluffing up Neocon visions of world-domination where he can, the malevolent former politician is spreading his wings and has decided to start a new musical group called, appropriately enough, the 'Imperial Rock Band'!When interviewed by Sott.net on his new venture Cheney said, "It was time for me to try something new. Right now I feel that the best use of my energies would be best served inspiring the young with music - and rocking out towards my vision of a US-dominated, subjugated and oppressed world. This mindset has given me so much, I just wanted to share it and give back."When asked what he sees for his band in the future the former head of Halliburton said, "We're taking it one step at a time. But right now I foresee NATO making some moves against Russia in Eurasia that look rather promising. The band and me are hoping to perform at the battle theaters themselves at some point. What better way to rally the troops! And we have a stage designer who already has a plan to stack hundreds of casualties together to be used as a kind of stage set. We can play our music right on top of them."