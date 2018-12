"Some of my favorite Democrats - people like Kamala Harris who's out there speaking up and speaking out and is being attacked by the left - enough! If you don't want to support Democrats, then go somewhere else."

Hillary Clinton has a message for Bernie Bros, Democratic Socialists and other constituencies of the "Dirtbag Left". If you have a problem with the Democrats' agenda (which, as Tucker Carlson explained in an interview last week, has shifted away from empowering "working class" Americans to favoring globalism, militarism and big business)Demonstrating that she clearly hasn't moved on from the embarrassment she suffered at the hands of Bernie Sanders, who nearly defeated her in the 2016 Democratic Primary after riding a wave of support for his socialist agenda (something that polls suggest is becoming increasingly popular with young Americans ), Clinton lashed out during a recent interview at "progressives" who won't stop attacking Democrats from the left.She cited the abuse received by Kamala Harris - a potential 2020 contender (and potential Clinton rival) - as an example of why the left needs to come together and unify around whoever their party's pick might be.Why shouldn't progressives support Clinton?When Bernie Sanders - who is still the standard-bearer of the American socialist movement - advocated for a $15 minimum wage, Clinton one-upped him by suggesting we go to $12 instead.But it's not like disillusioned Democrats have anywhere else to turn... oh wait.