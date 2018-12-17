Letter from Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Griz

I ended up being deemed homeless by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, was on public assistance and endured extensive health and emotional damage due to the retaliation

but to coerce pleas or admissions to end the pain

© Jim Watson / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images



"SA Gritz had to be removed from a prior position in an interagency environment, due to inappropriate communications and general performance issues"

fired, forced to resign or forced to retire because of their excessive lack of candor, punitive biases, leaking of information, and extensive cover-up of their deeds.

my name was mentioned.