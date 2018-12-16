With the first ever "red warning for cold" issued in cities of HeiLongJiang N.E China, it signals a shift to a cooler climate as well monsoons shift during Grand Solar Minimums so the signs of out of season dust storms, yellow snow events "tiramisu snow" with desert outpost in drought for centuries now snow cover. Shifting climate signs abound in China as it repeats the cycle of crop losses, change of leadership and what lengths will the current regime go to feed its people so Xi is not removed from power.