Walking outside before or after work, residents may notice there seems to be more moisture in the air, with rainfall coming down many times over the past couple of months.Texas had more rainfall this fall than in recorded history - which dates back to 1895 - and tropical weather disturbances had nothing to do with it, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Meteorologist George Bomar said to Texas Media Directory.Gayle White of Cleburne - who has an official weather gauge from NBC DFW - measured 4.88 inches in September, 10.73 inches in October and 3.35 inches in November.Justin Hale, AG and natural resources agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Johnson County, said he's seen both positive and negative effects from the rain."It's been good for livestock because we've seen stock tanks fill up," Hale said. "All the lakes and bodies of water in the area are filled. Anytime we get a little extra rain, it doesn't take long before we see flooding and runoff like that."Any kind of rain is beneficial for the area, but said he knows they've gotten too much rain at the same time.With December in full swing, winter has already seen several inches of rain."With an inch or more of rain added over December's first weekend, some Texas cities are poised to set an even more impressive record in the days ahead," according to the TMD.White said she's measured 1.44 inches of rain in Cleburne so far this December.Temperatures are expected to drop to the late 40s during the day and mid 30s at night with also a chance of rain and snow flurries until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to rise over the end of the weekend.