Three women were rushed to hospital due to life-threatening injuries on Thursday after being stabbedThe horror attacks, which happened in the southern German city of Nuremberg, have left two women fighting for their lives, and another woman seriously injured.The attacks happenedof the Bavarian city. Police said it could not be ruled out that they one perpetrator was behind all three attacks.Around 7.20 p.m. a 56 year old woman was stabbed by a man in the upper body area and was taken to hospital.Later, around 10.45 p.m, a 26-year-old woman, who was making her way home at the time, was also attacked with a knife by a man just a few streets away.Shortly afterwards, a 34-year-old woman was then also stabbed by a man. The latter two women suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. All three underwent emergency surgery.Investigators have been working through the night to piece together what happened, while officers, using police dogs and helicopters, have been scouring the streets for clues.According to police, there are no indications of a terrorist motive.