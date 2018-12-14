© The Daily Mail



Pro-Brexit activists, wearing yellow vests similar to those worn in recent protests in France, have blocked London's Westminster Bridge, briefly bringing traffic to a standstill.Passersby tweeted content from the bridge, showing several dozen protesters sitting in front of traffic, chanting: 'Brexit now' and singing 'Rule Britannia'. Several protesters were seen waving the Union Jack flag, while others were wearing clothing with pro-Donald Trump insignia.A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said they are aware of the protests, adding that no arrests have been made.After being moved on, protesters walked down Whitehall, gathering outside Downing Street where one activist berated the police officers with a megaphone demanding a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.The group 'Fighting for Justice' appear to be involved in the protest, their Facebook account posted a live stream of the protest. One of the group's founders is Tracy Blackwell, who's teenage son was one of three boys killed by a hit-and-run-driver in January this year.Fight for Justice's social media pages promote solidarity with France's Yellow Vest protesters and comments from high profile UKIP figures such as ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson and leader Gerard Batten.The protesters wore hi-visibility yellow vests, similar to those worn by anti-austerity, anti-fuel tax protesters in France, who have been dubbed the Gilets Jaunes. While the protests began in France, they have since spread to Belgium and the Netherlands.Over the last month hundreds of thousands of Gilets Jaunes protesters have brought France to a standstill in rallies that have often turned violent, demanding more progressive taxes, increased social funding and a halt to a proposed fuel tax. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a scrapping of the fuel tax, it is currently unclear whether his concession will dampen protests with many vowing to carry on.