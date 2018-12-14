Society's Child
'Gilets Jaune' movement spreading: 'Yellow Vest' pro-Brexit protesters block Westminster Bridge
RT
Fri, 14 Dec 2018 17:11 UTC
Passersby tweeted content from the bridge, showing several dozen protesters sitting in front of traffic, chanting: 'Brexit now' and singing 'Rule Britannia'. Several protesters were seen waving the Union Jack flag, while others were wearing clothing with pro-Donald Trump insignia.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said they are aware of the protests, adding that no arrests have been made.
After being moved on, protesters walked down Whitehall, gathering outside Downing Street where one activist berated the police officers with a megaphone demanding a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
The group 'Fighting for Justice' appear to be involved in the protest, their Facebook account posted a live stream of the protest. One of the group's founders is Tracy Blackwell, who's teenage son was one of three boys killed by a hit-and-run-driver in January this year.
Fight for Justice's social media pages promote solidarity with France's Yellow Vest protesters and comments from high profile UKIP figures such as ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson and leader Gerard Batten.
Over the last month hundreds of thousands of Gilets Jaunes protesters have brought France to a standstill in rallies that have often turned violent, demanding more progressive taxes, increased social funding and a halt to a proposed fuel tax. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a scrapping of the fuel tax, it is currently unclear whether his concession will dampen protests with many vowing to carry on.
See Also:
Latest News
- 'We'll kill their children & women': Fury over black S. African politician's call to kill whites
- Censoring information for the greater good? The new internet police protecting you from freedom of thought and speech
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue removed from University of Ghana after student protest, complaints of racism
- Data from Kilauea suggests the eruption was unprecedented
- Ukrainian trooper who wore Nazi SS insignia thought it was a kind of... PIRATE FLAG?!?!
- Propaganda rag BBC claims chemical weapons helped Assad's victory...but fails to explain how
- Gender neutral insanity: Design firm suggests 'rebranding' Santa
- Turrialba Volcano erupts in Costa Rica
- Sen. James Inhofe bought defense stock days after pushing for increased defense spending, then dumped it when questioned
- 'Gilets Jaune' movement spreading: 'Yellow Vest' pro-Brexit protesters block Westminster Bridge
- 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl in Border Patrol custody dies of septic shock, fever and dehydration
- Stepmother sentenced to 28 years in prison for nearly starving stepson to death, locking him in crawlspace
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Water, Water Everywhere But Not a Drop to Drink
- EU Chief nominee: 'Uniting' Europe with Africa, meddling in Hungary and Poland's democracy
- France counting up billions in lost revenues after weeks of Yellow Vest protests
- Flashback: Does Mueller's 'pit bull', lead prosecutor Weissmann have a history of ethics violations?
- Decline of the dollar: Russia and Syria to dump dollar in mutual trade, agree on joint energy projects
- Israeli bulldozers illegally raze lands in northern Gaza
- US to bill Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates $331M for Yemen refueling
- Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on Brooklyn, NY D train
- Propaganda rag BBC claims chemical weapons helped Assad's victory...but fails to explain how
- Sen. James Inhofe bought defense stock days after pushing for increased defense spending, then dumped it when questioned
- EU Chief nominee: 'Uniting' Europe with Africa, meddling in Hungary and Poland's democracy
- France counting up billions in lost revenues after weeks of Yellow Vest protests
- Flashback: Does Mueller's 'pit bull', lead prosecutor Weissmann have a history of ethics violations?
- Decline of the dollar: Russia and Syria to dump dollar in mutual trade, agree on joint energy projects
- Israeli bulldozers illegally raze lands in northern Gaza
- US to bill Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates $331M for Yemen refueling
- US Senate rebukes Trump, condemns MBS for Kashoggi murder, passes resolution to end US military support for Saudi war on Yemen
- Lavrov: Months of torture-like conditions forced Maria Butina to plead guilty in order to escape
- Russian Orthodox Church calls on international leaders to protect its followers in Ukraine from state pressure & persecution
- 'Not open for renegotiation': EU stands by Brexit deal, May receives vague assurances on backstop
- Tormented into a guilty plea? Experts denounce US "miscarriage of justice" in Butina case
- Canada suffers US bidding: 2 nationals arrested and stock plunge as China retaliates
- Clinton Whistleblowers: Thursday's public hearing will reveal 'explosive' information
- Salvini claims "whoever wants peace, needs to support Israel" while on two day tour of region
- The trade war distraction: Huawei and linchpin theory
- Financial bounty hunters testify: Clinton Foundation operated as foreign agent
- New York's incoming attorney general unveils 'huge' plan to investigate Trump and his family
- "Astonishing fraud": Pentagon stashes billions, spends it later to avoid accountability
- 'We'll kill their children & women': Fury over black S. African politician's call to kill whites
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue removed from University of Ghana after student protest, complaints of racism
- Ukrainian trooper who wore Nazi SS insignia thought it was a kind of... PIRATE FLAG?!?!
- Gender neutral insanity: Design firm suggests 'rebranding' Santa
- 'Gilets Jaune' movement spreading: 'Yellow Vest' pro-Brexit protesters block Westminster Bridge
- 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl in Border Patrol custody dies of septic shock, fever and dehydration
- Stepmother sentenced to 28 years in prison for nearly starving stepson to death, locking him in crawlspace
- Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on Brooklyn, NY D train
- Hungarian protesters stage massive rally over labor 'slave law', clashing with police outside parliament
- Time's 'Person of the Year' hypocrisy
- Bomb hoax at Columbine High sends 24 Jefferson County schools into hours-long "lockout"
- Fake news 'fact-checkers' abandoning Facebook after 'losing trust' in the platform
- Four Palestinians & two Israeli soldiers dead after day of violence in the West Bank
- Flashback: Robert Epstein: Google bias against conservative news is 'much more dangerous' than China's attempts to control its citizens
- Church of England guidance instructs clergy how to hold sex change 'celebration' ceremonies to mark their 'transition'
- Social media firms slammed for baby ads after stillbirth
- Police snag thieves using Amazon packages as bait
- Middle school student named Joshua Trump forced to change last name after being bullied relentlessly
- William Blum, anti-imperial advocate, dies at age 85
- Strasbourg Christmas market shooter killed by police
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Was Putin a Stasi officer? Mystery surrounds 'discovery' of his East German 'intl ID'
- 'Altered beyond recognition': Looking back at Russian patriot Solzhenitsyn's return to his motherland on the 100th anniversary of his birth
- The bigotry inherent in American progressivism
- Iron age chariot and horses buried in East Yorkshire look as if they were 'leaping upwards from the grave'
- Machine translation: The key to cracking long-dead languages?
- Nomads having fun: 4,000yo game board found carved into the earth in Azerbaijan
- George H.W. Bush laid the groundwork for 25 years of endless war
- Nothing safe from Project MKUltra: CIA made six remote control dogs using brain surgery
- George H.W. Bush's failed bid to free US politics from Israel
- Wall Street's corruption runs deeper than you can fathom
- Netanyahu's corruption case could expose secrets about Israel's nuclear weapons program
- 'Little Foot' hominin starting to give up it's secret
- Did unknown strain of plague discovered in 5000 year old tomb wipe out Europe's stone age civilization?
- 50,000 year old "tiara" found in Denisovan cave in Siberia, may be oldest of its kind
- The mythical and miraculous places medieval Europe imagined in the westward seas
- The medieval booted man found in Thames River excavation
- London archaeology dig: Skeletons reveal noxious environs in early industrial Britain
- Data from Kilauea suggests the eruption was unprecedented
- Fireball that exploded over Greenland shook Earth, triggering seismic sensors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Cornell professor: Vast biosphere exists deep under Earth's crust (and it's where oil comes from)
- 'White holes' - where the future of black holes may lie
- First ever sun-dimming experiment will mimic volcanic eruption in attempt to reverse 'global warming'
- Birth control gel for men being tested in Seattle
- Earth's magnetic field may be headed for a cataclysm says latest French study
- Dr. Wilhelm Reich: Scientific genius - or medical madman?
- Supernovae may have killed off large animals at dawn of Pleistocene
- Russian cosmonauts perform space surgery to take samples from mysterious Soyuz hole
- Progressive creationists denying biology: A review of the film 'A Dangerous Idea'
- Arctic mega bridge opens to traffic in Norway... with thanks to China
- NASA's OSIRIS-REx has found signs of water on asteroid Bennu
- Life in Deep Earth holds 15-23B tons of carbon - hundreds of times more than humans
- Findings rewrite the thalamus's role in consciousness
- Russia to track future US missiles with upgraded over-the-horizon radar
- 'Faking lunar landing more complex & expensive than actually doing it': Russian scientist weighs in on US moon landing debate
- To feed the world sustainably, repair the soil
- Emotions of workers in China are being data mined directly from their brains via sensory helmets
- NASA observational satellites provide new look at Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria
- Turrialba Volcano erupts in Costa Rica
- Bear attacks woman in her front yard, drags her 88 yards in Muncy Creek Township, Pennsylvania
- Wrong place, wrong time: This South American hawk doesn't migrate, but has somehow shown up in Maine
- 'Sounds like someone shaking metal': Strange sounds heard in Houston, Texas sky
- Floods kill 13 in central Vietnam
- 'Weird noises' heard in Florida skies
- Biological Annihilation: A Planet in Loss Mode
- World Snow Overview - Ski resort in Austria gets 140cms (55 inches) in 7 days
- 'Creepy sounds' recorded in Ohio's night sky
- China: Egg-sized hailstones severely damage crops in Jinghexiang and Yunnan
- Seabird populations have dropped 70% as fishing industry competes for food
- Rare light pillars captured in Wisconsin
- 4.4 temblor strikes parts of Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas along New Madrid fault
- Loud mysterious booms rattle homes and nerves in northeastern Illinois
- Rare for Alabama: a 22º sun halo at ground level!
- Winter storm dumped nearly 3 feet of snow in 48 hours on Busick, North Carolina
- Flash floods hit Vancouver
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Mini Ice Age Cancelled! Now back to regularly scheduled geoengineering
- NASA: Global warming promotes Arctic sea ice growth
- UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference in Poland tries to ram through sweeping global policy
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Meteorite that fell in Madagascar came from early solar system
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Censoring information for the greater good? The new internet police protecting you from freedom of thought and speech
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Water, Water Everywhere But Not a Drop to Drink
- Regrettable substitution: EPA finds replacements for toxic teflon chemicals...Toxic
- Scientists prove link between Aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- The enormous threat to America's last grasslands
- Former 'Vaccine bully' pediatrician now claims unvaccinated children are healthiest
- High levels of glyphosate discovered in K-12 school breakfast foods across America
- NIH study: Children who spend 7 hrs a day staring at screens are changing the structure of their brains
- Erin Brockovich: The weedkiller in our food is killing us
- How to make Thieves Oil and why it should be used daily
- Brain scans suggest OCD sufferers have 'inefficient' links that could cause the issue
- Could Monsanto be responsible for the global health crisis?
- Open letter from health practitioners to Canada Food Guide: The healthiest diets include meat and dairy
- Your doctor doesn't know much about nutrition
- Are ADHD rates rising because we send children to school at younger ages?
- Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using Neti pot with filtered tap water in Seattle, US
- Can't exercise? A hot bath may help improve inflammation, blood sugar levels, study suggests
- Research proving cannabis kills cancer cells safely has been suppressed since 1974
- Dangerous, mind-altering drugs: 20 million schoolchildren have been prescribed drugs known to cause suicidal thoughts
- Microplastics found in guts of every species of sea turtle across world
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Can pet ownership alleviate depression symptoms?
- Are our dreams glimpses of other dimensions?
- Study finds millennial men continue to value traditional masculine qualities
- How dealing with past trauma may be the key to breaking addiction
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny
- Children who start school a year early more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, study shows
- Fearing fear itself
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
L'elite contre le peuple
Quote of the Day
Few people have the imagination for reality.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
Insider trading? What's good enough for Martha Stewart is good enough for him.
It would be wise to buy stocks in the yellow vest production. Likely Buffet has that market locked down!
Maybe ... not only [Link] [Link] Maybe we can walk [Link]
Furthermore, he continued with the extremely worrying statement that: In 2014, the trust prescribed antidepressants to a one-year-old boy,...
So, according to ABC7 this woman has exhibited the same behaviour on the same train in the past. Who is the judge who thinks he made a good...
Comment: Never underestimate the power of the right symbol.