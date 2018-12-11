© John Lamparski/Getty Images for Hulu



Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz issued a stark warning about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation Friday following several major developments in the controversial investigation centering around Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump.What did Dershowitz say?Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Dershowitz predictedThe reason? According to Dershowitz,Dershowitz explained."I don't see any crimes," Dershowitz said.There's no evidence to support that.""So what I'm afraid is going to happen is this special counsel whose job it is only to find crimes, not sins, only crimes,he continued. "But in the end, they won't be able to find any specific violations of federal criminal statutes unless they stretch these vague laws like obstruction of justice beyond any recognition."If, indeed, Mueller seeks to paint Trump in a negative light without charging him with crimes, Dershowitz characterizedDershowitz's comments came after court filings related to Mueller's investigation were made public Friday. The documents revealed that Cohen has gone to "significant lengths" to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Additionally, the documents also showedStill, prosecutors recommended Cohen receive "substantial" prison time for breaking several federal statutes.Trump responded to the news by claiming the court documents "totally" clear him of any wrongdoing.