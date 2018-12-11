Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies found the woman dead outside near the roadway and two children badly hurt.
The sheriff said four Rottweilers were shot by deputies who were under attack while trying to render aid.
Originally, officials said the dogs were Pit Bulls, but later determined they were Rottweilers.
Wilkins added "several area residents assisted deputies at the scene and were protecting the children from further attack as best they could until law enforcement arrived. "— Tonya Brown (@TonyaWPDE) December 10, 2018
Robeson County Animal Control was called to assist.
The State Bureau of Investigation was also called since shots were fired.
The children were air lifted to McLeod Hospital.
Investigators were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m.