canine attack
© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
The Robeson County Sheriff said an elderly woman was killed Monday night after a dog attack in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Marietta.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies found the woman dead outside near the roadway and two children badly hurt.

The sheriff said four Rottweilers were shot by deputies who were under attack while trying to render aid.

Originally, officials said the dogs were Pit Bulls, but later determined they were Rottweilers.



Robeson County Animal Control was called to assist.

The State Bureau of Investigation was also called since shots were fired.

The children were air lifted to McLeod Hospital.

Investigators were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m.