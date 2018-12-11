© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

Wilkins added "several area residents assisted deputies at the scene and were protecting the children from further attack as best they could until law enforcement arrived. " — Tonya Brown (@TonyaWPDE) December 10, 2018



The Robeson County Sheriff said an elderly woman was killed Monday night after a dog attack in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Marietta.Originally, officials said the dogs were Pit Bulls, but later determined they were Rottweilers.Robeson County Animal Control was called to assist.The State Bureau of Investigation was also called since shots were fired.The children were air lifted to McLeod Hospital.Investigators were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m.