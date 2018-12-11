7.3 earthquake struck near Bristol Island
© USGS
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands on Tuesday.
The quake hit at 12:26 AM local time at a depth of 176 kilometers.

There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake is available on the USGS event page.

