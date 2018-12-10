© twitter



Andrii Telizhenko is speaking out about the DNC-Russia collusion scandal.Chalupa told Andrii she wanted Russian "dirt" on the Trump campaign.Mueller has no interest in hearing Andrii's story. It doesn't fit his narrative. Mueller and his angry Democrat lawyers are not interested in the truth. They only want to destroy Trump.Andrii Teslizhenko worked in Washington DC at the Ukraine Embassy in 2016. Today Andrii is a political consultant. Andrii was approached by a DNC operative during the 2016 election (March-April 2016).