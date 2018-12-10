andril telizhenko
© twitter
Andril Telizhenko
Andrii Telizhenko worked as a political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC in 2015-2016. Andrii Telizhenko is speaking out about the DNC-Russia collusion scandal.

In early 2016 Telizhenko was approached by DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa. She is still working at the DNC. She wanted dirt on Trump and his campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC worked VERY CLOSELY with DNC operative and Hillary supporter Alexandra Chalupa.

Chalupa told Andrii she wanted Russian "dirt" on the Trump campaign.

Mueller has no interest in hearing Andrii's story. It doesn't fit his narrative. Mueller and his angry Democrat lawyers are not interested in the truth. They only want to destroy Trump.

Andrii is speaking out about his experiences with DNC operatives. He believes he is safe as long as he speaks out.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with former Ukrainian Embassy official Andrii Telizhenko on the DNC Russia-Gate Scandal.

Andrii Teslizhenko worked in Washington DC at the Ukraine Embassy in 2016. Today Andrii is a political consultant. Andrii was approached by a DNC operative during the 2016 election (March-April 2016).