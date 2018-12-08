NATO experts acknowledged the vulnerability of their communications and digital infrastructure to Russian electronic warfare systems and therefore plan to develop a concept of protection against such systems by 2019."The recent exercises on the eastern border of NATO, the presence in the Baltic States and the war in Ukraine have demonstrated the success of the Russian strategy of electronic warfare (EW).and will face serious threats," the document for research of the NATO Scientific and Technical Organization says."The Russian doctrine, which implies a combination of EW, UAVs and artillery for detecting, identifying, localizing and destroying especially important targets, has proven itself to be very successful," the research application says.At the same time it is known thatNATO experts acknowledged the vulnerability of their communications and digital infrastructure to Russian electronic warfare systems and therefore plan to develop a concept of protection against such systems by 2019.Recall that the superiority of Russian electronic warfare systems was previously recognized by the US military, who were confronted with the operation of these systems in Syria.According to one version, the concern of NATO members may be caused by the brand-new Samarkand electronic warfare systems that can completely paralyze NATO's communication systems. The new system is so secretive that its features are unknown.There are only suggestions that Samarkand will be used actively against airstrikes and will not allow the enemy to use high-precision weapons, including cruise missiles.There is also the opinion that the Samarkand system will be used as electronic camouflage to form false signals and confuse the systems of recognition of the enemy.