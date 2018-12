doi:10.1126/science.aat2661

Your webcam may know your face, but your keyboard knows your gender. Computer models can predict with 95.6% accuracy whether a man or woman is typing , according to a new study. To conduct the research, computer engineers installed keystroke-logging software onto the personal computers ofThe researchers then used a program they created, called "ISqueezeU" to calculate the relative helpfulness of different typing features for determining gender-things likeA few features stood out as being more useful than others. For example,. The researchers then tested the program's findings using five machine learning models, which are computer programs that build models based on what they "learn" from existing data. All five modelsthe engineers report this week in Digital Investigation.The team proposes the use of keystroke dynamics as a cost-efficient and nonintrusive way to identify the gender of unknown computer users in criminal investigations, such as in cases of cyberstalking or identity theft. The researchers plan to expand their data collection with more volunteers, and see whether incorporating other variables such as handedness or education level can increase accuracy.