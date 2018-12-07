© AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari



"That campaign is being accompanied by a number of extremely serious acts, of which the most recent is that Israel has breached the Lebanese communications grid by hacking into the telephone network and sending recorded messages to peaceable civilian inhabitants of the southern part of the village of Kafr Killa warning them of imminent explosions to take place on Lebanese territory that might put their lives at risk", the letter said.

Lebanese Ambassador to the United Nations Amal Mudallali sent a letter to the UN Security Council accusing Israel of hacking into the country's telephone network in order to warn residents of southern Lebanon of the threat caused by Hezbollah's efforts to dig tunnels on border with Israel.Mudallali's letter read, as quoted by The Times of Israel.Earlier this week, Israel allegedly hacked into the Lebanese national communications network andAccording to Mudallali,The diplomat also called on the UN Security Council to "take all measures necessary to confront this systematic campaign being waged by Israel and Israel's ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty, which are a threat to the security and stability of the entire region".The comment was made in wake of the start ofIsrael accuses the Lebanese movement ofThe stated goal of the operation, codenamedis to find and neutralize them before they become operational.The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed on Thursday the presence of a tunnel on the border between Lebanon and Israel.Israel views Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon and Syria as a threat to its national security. The country also believes that the movement is backed by Iran, which Israel considers to be its main rival in the region.