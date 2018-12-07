Military Method Preps Your Body for Sleep

21 Additional Strategies to Help You Fall Asleep Faster

1. Create a consistent sleeping pattern by going to bed and getting up at the same time throughout the week, including on weekends



2. Make sure your bedroom is as dark as possible. If you don't have blackout shades, use an eye mask



3. Avoid taking naps during the day or too close to bedtime



4. Exercise regularly



5. Minimize cellphone use and use of other blue light-emitting devices



6. Read a book to relax before bed



7. Avoid caffeine and other stimulants at least four hours before bed



8. Meditate or practice mindfulness on a daily basis



9. "Count sheep" by slowly counting downward from 100 to zero



10. Avoid eating at least three hours before bedtime



11. Lower the temperature in your bedroom; an ideal temperature for sleeping is around 65 degrees F.



12. Use aromatherapy; lavender is relaxing and may help induce sleep



13. Find your most comfortable sleeping position. While the article suggests side sleeping, I would suggest you try sleeping in a neutral position - on your back with a pillow supporting your neck, not your head. For more information, see Dr. Peter Martone's article on "The Best Position for Sleep"



14. Listen to relaxing music before bed



15. Don't wait to use the bathroom; while it may seem distracting to get out of bed to pee, trying to hold it will simply disrupt your sleep later



16. Take a hot shower or bath before bed



17. Avoid e-books, as the blue light from the screen will impede melatonin release



18. Try a melatonin supplement. Another, perhaps even more effective alternative is 5-HTP, which is a precursor to both serotonin and melatonin. I believe this is a superior approach to using melatonin. In one study, an amino acid preparation containing both GABA (a calming neurotransmitter) and 5-HTP reduced time to fall asleep, increased the duration of sleep and improved sleep quality4



19. Invest in a comfortable mattress. To this, I would add the suggestion to look for a chemical-free mattress to avoid exposure to flame retardant chemicals



20. Minimize noise; use ear plugs if environmental noise is unavoidable



21. Avoid alcohol

Avoid Nighttime EMF to Improve Sleep Quality

Lack of Sleep Raises Your Risk for Heart Disease and More

Accidents at work and on the road - Getting less than six hours of sleep leaves you cognitively impaired. In 2013, drowsy drivers caused 72,000 car accidents in which 800 Americans were killed and 44,000 were injured.11

Even a single night of sleeping only four to six hours can impact your ability to think clearly the next day.

Diabetes - One 2015 study12 linked "excessive daytime sleepiness" with a 56 percent increased risk for Type 2 diabetes.

Depression - More than half of people diagnosed with depression also struggle with insomnia. While it was long thought that insomnia was a symptom of depression, it now seems that insomnia may precede depression in some cases.13

Your amygdala, one of your brain's centerpiece regions for generating strong emotional reactions, including negative ones, becomes about 60 percent more reactive than usual when you've slept poorly or insufficiently, resulting in increased emotional intensity and volatility.

Impaired memory formation and increased risk of memory loss14 - Sleep is essential not just for cementing events into long-term memory, but also for making sense of your life. During sleep, your brain pulls together and extracts meaning, while discarding unimportant details. In fact, sleep increases your ability to gain insights that would otherwise remain elusive by about 250 percent.

So, during sleep, part of your brain is busy stabilizing, enhancing and integrating new memories. It's also extracting rules, and the "gist" of what's happening in your life. Reduced productivity at work and poor grades in school are other associated side effects of insufficient sleep. Creativity is also diminished.

Impaired sexual function - In one study,15 women with insomnia who were getting less than the recommended eight hours were found to be less sexually active after menopause. They also reported less sexual satisfaction overall.

Increased risk of pain and pain-related conditions such as fibromyalgia - In one study, poor or insufficient sleep was the strongest predictor for pain in adults over 50.16

Chronic diseases - Sleep deprivation decreases your immune function,17 which can have a snowball effect, raising your risk for cardiovascular disease,18,19 Alzheimer's20 and cancer, just to name a few.

In the case of cancer, another critical mechanism involved is disrupted melatonin production. Melatonin is a hormone with antioxidant and anticancer activity.

It both inhibits the proliferation of cancer cells and triggers cancer cell apoptosis (self-destruction). Melatonin also interferes with the new blood supply tumors require for their rapid growth (angiogenesis). A number of studies have shown that night shift workers are at heightened risk of cancer for this reason.

Increased risk of dying from any cause - Compared to people without insomnia, the adjusted hazard ratio for all-cause mortality among those with chronic insomnia is 300 percent higher.21

Sleep and Athletic Performance

"Without proper sleep, whether it's a short-term or long-term deficit, there are substantial effects on mood, mental and cognitive skills, and motor abilities. When it comes to recovery from hard physical efforts, there's simply no better treatment than sleep, and a lot of it."

"A 13-percent performance enhancement is the sort of gain that one associates with drugs or years of training - not simply making sure to get tons of sleep. Mah's research strongly suggests that most athletes would perform much better with more sleep..."

Sleep Coaching in the Big Leagues

"Littehales scored early points with the manager for his success working with United defender Gary Pallister, whose debilitating back injuries eased once Littlehales discovered the player was sleeping on a mattress that hampered his injury treatment ... Sixteen years later he is a leading figure in the field, having assessed and reconfigured the bedrooms of a legion of international sporting stars as well as working with Chelsea, Real Madrid, England's national side and a host of Olympians ... Littlehales makes sure sportspeople get the right hotel rooms on the right floor, the right air conditioning and temperature control, plus appropriate lighting and beds ... Other important factors are the potential for total blackout from the sun and temperature control ... But the bedding is crucial. 'If they don't tick the boxes I'm bringing my own or we'll try another hotel,' he says ... He says everyone has different physical and mental recovery times but that for elite athletes, five 90-minute sleep cycles a day is optimal ... Training schedules are now often tailored around that need and many club training facilities now equipped with sleeping pods..."