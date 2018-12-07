A 6.2 magnitude quake has hit the South Pacific French territory of New Caledonia
© USGS
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck east of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 26km (16 miles) about 189km (117 miles) east-southeast of Tadine in the Loyalty Islands, the USGS said.

There were no immediate warnings from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

It follows a powerful 7.6 quake that hit near New Caledonia on Wednesday.

Reuters