which is linked to Washington's desire to turn Ukraine into a new source of tension, similar to Syria, Libya and Afghanistan

An unidentified detachment of soldiers wearing NATO uniforms was seen by the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Lugansk (RPL) in Donbass territory controlled by Kiev, the head of the press entity Yakov Osadchy told reporters on Tuesday.He added that "the situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the People's Militia of RPL has a tendency to aggravate."Earlier, the head of the press office of the commander of the Donetsk People's Militia, Daniil Bezsonov, denounced the reinforcement of the grouping of Ukrainian forces in Donbass.This comes as US Senator John Barrasso's called to send the US and NATO fleet to the Black Sea,, according to Russian deputy Mikhail Nenashev.Previously, John Barrasso appealed to send the US and NATO fleet to the Black Sea in order to demonstrate their strength. He added that additional supplies of anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons are needed from Ukraine.According to him, US aviation flights near Russian borders and the appearance of American ships near Russian waters, end up favoring the Russian Armed Forces."From a military and naval point of view, what American fleet and aviation do for our Armed Forces is a useful job. Our military manages more than 100 tasks annually with these American approaches, their unfriendly visits," said the deputy.The conflict in eastern Ukraine between the self-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and Ukrainian authorities has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014. The peace agreement signed in Minsk in 2015 helped to reduce hostilities but the clashes continue.