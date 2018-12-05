Earth Changes
Sundog seen in the sky over Frisco, Texas
WFAA
Tue, 04 Dec 2018 20:17 UTC
Except there hadn't been any rain all day.
Instead, what you were seeing was called a "sundog," which doesn't actually look like much of a dog but is a cool name nonetheless. WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila snapped a good picture of Monday's sundog in Frisco. Notice the rainbow-like arch above the sun:
This meteorological visual (explained by WFAA's Pete Delkus in the video above) starts with those wispy clouds you see in front of the sun - cirrus clouds, which are composed of ice crystals and often appear in cold weather. When the sun hits the crystals, the light refracts, forming a sundog to the right and left, often at a 22-degree angle from the sun.
The result, as you can see below, is a rainbow without the rain.
...if the American people had ever known the truth about what we Bushes have done to this nation, we would be chased down in the streets and lynched.
