If you looked into sky on Monday, you might have noticed something just a little different with the sun. It was still there, don't worry. But in North Texas, it was obscured behind a haze of wispy clouds and joined on both sides by what looked like flashes of a rainbow.Except there hadn't been any rain all day.Instead, what you were seeing was called a "sundog," which doesn't actually look like much of a dog but is a cool name nonetheless. WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila snapped a good picture of Monday's sundog in Frisco. Notice the rainbow-like arch above the sun:This meteorological visual (explained by WFAA's Pete Delkus in the video above) starts with those wispy clouds you see in front of the sun - cirrus clouds, which are composed of ice crystals and often appear in cold weather. When the sun hits the crystals, the light refracts, forming a sundog to the right and left, often at a 22-degree angle from the sun.The result, as you can see below, is a rainbow without the rain.