Syrian Army has killed over 270 Daesh terrorists during an offensive in Syrian Al-Suwayda province, the command of the Russian forces in Syria reported.Russian Defence Ministry reported that Syrian Army has killed over 270 Daesh terrorists and seized a huge stockpile of foreign weapons, including 12 TOW missiles, during offensive in Syrian's Al-Suwayda province."During the operation, more than 270 militants were killed,," Oleg Makarevich said.He noted that theIn August, heavy clashes between the government forces and jihadists were reported in the southwestern province of Suwayda. The Syrian Army reportedly advanced to drive Daesh* terrorists out of a desert in the province.Previous year, Syrian government forces managed to liberate 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of the country's territory from terrorists in Al Suwayda province, according to local reports.