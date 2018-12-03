Society's Child
Language police: Phrases like 'bring home the bacon' will go out of fashion because vegans, academic claims
The Daily Mail
Mon, 03 Dec 2018 13:39 UTC
Phrases such as 'bring home the bacon' and 'killing two birds with one stone' will go out of fashion to avoid offending animal lovers, according to Shareena Hamzah of Swansea University.
She cited guidance from Peta, the animal rights charity, which wants people to replace expressions such as 'take the bull by the horns' with 'take the flower by the thorns'.
Dr Hamzah said the influence of veganism will raise awareness of animal cruelty and push people towards using less meaty metaphors.
'If veganism forces us to confront the realities of food's origins, then this increased awareness will undoubtedly be reflected in our language and literature,' she said.
'The increased awareness of vegan issues will filter through our consciousness to produce new modes of expression.'
But Dr Hamzah said it was unlikely such phrases would be cut out of the linguistic diet altogether, and their more sparing use could in fact heighten their impact.
She said: 'The image of 'killing two birds with one stone' is, if anything, made more powerful by the animal-friendly alternative of 'feeding two birds with one scone'.'
Peta also wants to replace the phrase 'to flog a dead horse' with 'to feed a fed horse'.
Likewise, 'more than one way to skin a cat' should become 'more than one way to peel a potato', it says.
Comment: When will people learn that the average person does not like being told what they can and can't say? What's much more likely to happen than the scenario put forth above is that people will resent vegans trying to police their language and the existing expressions will become even more popular. Or perhaps new ones will emerge. How about, "There's more than one way to eat a pig"?
Don't beat a dead vegan.
You can lead a vegan to meat, but you can't make them eat.
Sending home the vegans.
More than one way to cook a vegan.
Worthless as canine teeth on a vegan.
Grab the vegan by it's ears.
If you can't stand the meat get out of the kitchen.