© DELWP



Another two pilot whales have been found dead in Victoria's east, two days after a separate beaching in which 28 whales died.The two whale carcasses, one of which is up to 6 metres long, were found on Thursday washed up on Big Beach, east of Mallacoota.The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and Parks Victoria has responded.The condition of the two pilot whale carcasses suggested they had been dead for a while before being found, Orbost Incident Control Centre's Stephen Young said."There is no clear evidence to suggest the incident is related to the stranding further west, however, the condition of the animals suggest they may have died within a similar time frame," Mr Young said.People have been advised not to swim in the area due to heightened risk of sharks and signs will be placed at entry points along the beach warning visitors and locals of the carcasses.Four of the 28 whales at Rame Head were alive when rescue crews arrived on Tuesday evening, but it was feared they would be dead by the time they returned in the morning.Crews were flown in by helicopter to deal with the beaching, as it is a 4-5 hour walk to the nearest access point.When rescue crews returned to the scene on Wednesday, the tide had come back in to cover most of the whales."They were not in great condition," Parks Victoria incident controller Michael Turner said.The two whales that were still alive when crews returned to the scene had been euthanised in a humane way with the assistance of veterinarians, an incident control centre spokeswoman said on Wednesday.As the beaching was a natural occurrence, the whale carcasses would be left where they are to decompose, the spokeswoman said.Due to the remote location of the site, removal of the whales was not possible, she said.