SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Chronic pain: Is it all in your head?
Earth Changes
Man attacked by wolf in Steinfeld, Germany
Ron Brackett
The Weather Channel
Thu, 29 Nov 2018 12:12 UTC
The Weather Channel
Thu, 29 Nov 2018 12:12 UTC
The controversy resurged this week when a 55-year-old man working at a cemetery in northern Germany told police he was attacked by a wolf.
The man was repairing a fence Tuesday at a cemetery in Steinfeld in the state of Lower Saxony when he felt something bite his hand, Deutsche Welle reported.
He turned and saw a wolf had grabbed his hand. In the distance, he saw three other wolves. He freed himself and shooed away the pack, according to a police statement.
If the attack is confirmed as having been a wolf, it would be the first such attack since the animals resettled in Germany.
Bettina Dörr, a spokeswoman for Lower Saxony's local "Wolf Office," said experts hope to find DNA or other evidence that corroborates suspicions that the animal was a wolf, according to Westfälische Rundschau.
The number of wolves in Germany dwindled over the 19th century as they were hunted to extinction. The last one was killed in 1904, according to the Economist. After that, the wolves mainly lived in Eastern Europe.
Changes in the 1990s — such as stronger conversation efforts, tougher hunting rules and the opening of borders — led to the wolves migrating back into Germany around 2000.
This year, according to data released Nov. 12 by the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, Germany has an estimated 73 wolf packs, 30 wolf couples, and three lone wolves. That's up from 60 packs and 21 couples the year before. Altogether, the agency estimates that Germany has about 400 wolves.
"The continued positive development of the wolf population in Germany is in stark contrast to the dramatic worldwide loss of biodiversity. This success shows us that species benefit from strict protection," said Beate Jessel, president of the nature conservation agency.
Farmers and shepherds, however, say the growing wolf population poses a huge threat to their livestock. A newspaper survey in Lower Saxony found the number of farm animals killed by wolves in that state rose from 178 to 403 in 2017.
In a position paper on wolf management published Tuesday, the parliament's ruling conservative coalition called for wolves to be allowed to be hunted and to have their "strongly protected" species status to be downgraded.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Chronic pain: Is it all in your head?
Latest News
- sPHENIX project to study "soup" that gave rise to the universe
- Man attacked by wolf in Steinfeld, Germany
- Russia and Turkey ditch US dollar for S-400 missile system deal, and will do so in for future business
- 2.4 million-year-old stone tools turn up in Algeria, complicating the story of early-human evolution
- 'Gender-fluid' female model pepper sprayed by mother for using women's bathroom
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Can you really live on meat alone?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's atmosphere radically shifts as global leaders bury their heads through G20
- Best of the Web: Stormy Daniels says creepy porn lawyer Avenatti sued Trump for defamation against her wishes
- Jewish professor shocked to find her office defaced with swastikas
- Tibetan Plateau colonised 30,000 years ago
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Watch: Lava spews out of Mount Etna as volcano erupts over snowy slopes
- After years as The Guardian's 'MI6 tool' Luke Harding may finally have gone too far
- Despite unusually quiet Sun, solar wind recently produced 'musical waves' in Earth's magnetic field
- Inscription on ancient ring confirms that it belonged to Pontius Pilate
- Some caravan migrants going back home: 'They tricked us - our dreams have gone to hell'
- Russian priest convicted of 46 counts of rape against boys under 14
- France: Woman claiming to have a bomb in her backpack barricades herself inside bank and threatens to blow it up
- Russia outmaneuvers unreliable US gas, and Brits buy up half of Russia's Eurobonds
- Russia and Turkey ditch US dollar for S-400 missile system deal, and will do so in for future business
- Best of the Web: Stormy Daniels says creepy porn lawyer Avenatti sued Trump for defamation against her wishes
- After years as The Guardian's 'MI6 tool' Luke Harding may finally have gone too far
- Russia outmaneuvers unreliable US gas, and Brits buy up half of Russia's Eurobonds
- Kremlin and Washington confirm a Putin-Trump tete-a-tete at G20
- Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress in collusion probe after 70 hours of interviews with SC Mueller
- Israel and its jihadi connection
- In siding with fascism, Western ideologues pose a greater threat to the West's security than ISIS
- Mattis declares 'no smoking gun' that shows MbS was involved in Khashoggi murder
- 'A great deception' is the latest accusation against N. Korea
- Trump states Israel is 'one reason' for US troops to remain in the Middle East
- Assange/Manafort drama: Proving once again Western media will publish any Russia conspiracy story, no matter how absurd
- Trump vows to deliver a devastating counterpunch to 'angry Mueller gang of Dems'
- Supreme Leader: Iran has no desire to start war with anyone
- US Senate: Proposal to stop backing Saudi Arabia in Yemen advances to floor vote
- ISIS is plotting false flag chemical attack on Syrian Kurds, Russian military is monitoring activity
- Migrant invasion!: A 'must run' on Sinclair's 173 TV stations as narrative battle heats up
- 'Nothing wrong with killing for values': UK MP Johnny Mercer bemoans lack of interest in violence
- UK and Ecuador hatch phony plot to deliver Assange to US authorities
- 'Fake News' CNN in hysterics at Trump 'failing to condemn Russian aggression' over Ukraine's Kerch Strait provocation
- 'Gender-fluid' female model pepper sprayed by mother for using women's bathroom
- Jewish professor shocked to find her office defaced with swastikas
- Some caravan migrants going back home: 'They tricked us - our dreams have gone to hell'
- Russian priest convicted of 46 counts of rape against boys under 14
- France: Woman claiming to have a bomb in her backpack barricades herself inside bank and threatens to blow it up
- Mentally ill man detained after attempting to take 20 people hostage in Fuiggi, Italy, 4 people injured
- Greenwald blasts Politico "theory" Guardian's Assange-Manafort story was a Russian plant
- Brace Yourselves: We could be seeing a 163% meat tax thanks to the know-nothing 'social engineers'
- New bill in New York would require government review of social media accounts and search engine history in order to buy a gun
- CNN polls Europe to reveal depth of anti-Semitism
- Four Maryland high school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
- No nazis in Ukraine? 200 nationalist militants take over Kiev shopping mall - cops only make 1 arrest
- Facebook blocks widely mocked photo of Macron & cocaine dealer for violating 'nudity and sex acts' policy
- 'Separation between the yolk and white': Tzipi Livni's Zionist vision for Jews and Palestinians
- In academia, censorship and conformity have become the norm
- 'Zero tolerance': Berlin police present 5-point plan to fight Arab gangs and recent crimewave
- Blast near chemical plant in north China kills 22, injures 22 more
- Texas Rangers raid Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston over child molestation allegations
- Maybe they've got a point: Facebook allegedly 'X-rates' Macron's photo with two shirtless men
- Activist fail: Meat lovers at steakhouse drown out vegan protesters chanting and playing recording of cow slaughter
- Tibetan Plateau colonised 30,000 years ago
- Inscription on ancient ring confirms that it belonged to Pontius Pilate
- Eight colorful mummies discovered near the White Pyramid at Dahshur, Egypt
- Study suggests multiple episodes of inter-breeding between Neanderthal and humans
- New Roman history revealed under world's 1st cathedral
- Prehistoric cave art study reveals ancient people had complex knowledge of astronomy and were tracking catastrophic meteor showers
- Ostia Antica: The harbor city of ancient Rome digitally reconstructed
- Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet with corn fungus
- 5,000 year old boat found during River Boyne fishing trip, near Newgrange, Ireland
- UK's A14 highway upgrade yields centuries of archaeological treasures
- Documents show US sought secret high-level talks with the Koreas in 1979
- Mummified woman dating back 3,000 years unveiled in Luxor, Egypt
- Best of the Web: 'The Overhauling of Straight America' - A 1987 blueprint for transforming social values
- Former Israeli DM Yaalon met with Syrian rebels
- Britain stole $45 trillion from India over 173 years, says top economist
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- What is it with Britain's bizarre place names?
- Humans were just as prone to injury as Neanderthals - And mostly the males
- History of vanilla rewritten as residue found in 3,600-year-old tomb in Palestine
- 3,700 year old skeleton of a young Egyptian woman who died in childbirth found buried with unborn baby
- sPHENIX project to study "soup" that gave rise to the universe
- 2.4 million-year-old stone tools turn up in Algeria, complicating the story of early-human evolution
- Beijing plans deep sea AI base, and more, in the South China Sea
- Story of human origins continues to be rewritten in East Asia
- MI6 architect showcases hidden technology that 'combat terrorists and moped raiders'
- Chinese scientist attempts to justify creation of genetically modified babies amid ethics backlash
- Who's your daddy? Scientist behind the CRISPR-Cas9 babies says another could be on the way
- NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars, takes selfie after dangerous supersonic landing
- 700-foot-wide space rock with 62 RISK trajectories could strike Earth by 2023... But probably won't
- Core problem: Human Genome Project reference is based on a single person and missing millions of DNA base pairs
- Males can also pass on mitochondrial DNA says new study
- The Mars InSight mission is about to touchdown on the red planet - what you need to know
- 'Humongous fungus' in Michigan weighs 440 tons and is 2,500 years old
- Grave ethical concerns: Chinese scientist claims to have created the first gene-edited babies
- Elon Musk considers future move to Mars despite "good chance you die there"
- Cameras installed across Alberta, Canada to find meteorites
- Mutant superbugs jeopardize future space station expeditions, and maybe life on Earth
- Cayman Islands: Minister claims GM mosquitoes didn't work
- New Zealand's huge 2016 quake edges country's islands closer together
- NASA InSight team on course for Mars touchdown November 26
- Man attacked by wolf in Steinfeld, Germany
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's atmosphere radically shifts as global leaders bury their heads through G20
- Watch: Lava spews out of Mount Etna as volcano erupts over snowy slopes
- Despite unusually quiet Sun, solar wind recently produced 'musical waves' in Earth's magnetic field
- Winter storms bring up to 30 inches of snow to the southern Sierra - 5 feet possible before the weekend
- Strange seismic event 'shook' the planet for 20 minutes on November 11 - And no one felt it
- 28 whales dead in 'inexplicable' beaching in Victoria, Australia
- Storm dumps more than 30 inches of snow on parts of Western New York with Perrysburg getting almost 3 feet
- Sinkhole swallows truck in central Taipei, Taiwan
- 'Catastrophic' bushfires tear through Queensland, Australia - Evacuations ordered
- Coyote attacks three year old in Placentia, California
- Mother and baby killed by grizzly bear in Yukon, Canada: Coroner
- Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico registers 68 exhalations in 24 hours
- Hyena seriously injures three people in Malawi
- Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye
- Ecuador - 9 dead after landslides in Morona Santiago Province
- Lightning kills 3 farmers in Maharashtra, India
- It's been one of the most miserable starts to winter on record across US
- Sydney floods: One dead as month's worth of rain falls in single morning
- 136 sinkholes opened up on Rome streets in first 10 months of 2018
- Watch as brilliant blue fireball streaks through sky in Hungary - Seen by stargazers in EIGHT other countries
- Meteor fireball streaks over Toronto
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- Kaboom! Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- Can you really live on meat alone?
- How does our diet affect circadian rhythms?
- Immune system-boosting nutrients we're in more need of during fall and winter
- Are the side effects of antidepressants worse than the symptoms of depression?
- The Big Squeeze: Beverage industry fights to keep juice in Canada's Food Guide
- The game-changing science of Epigenetics
- Swapping sugars may improve cancer outcomes, but ketosis may be even better
- Cancer treatments linked to cognitive decline and significant DNA damage
- Ketogenic Diet Myths vs. Facts
- Bayer Acquisition: Exit glyphosate, enter glufosinate?
- A comprehensive list of reasons why vegan and vegetarian diets easily ruin your body
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans: Move more, sit less
- Breast implants study reveals serious safety concerns in a $1bn industry
- All in your head? Fibromyalgia linked to extensive brain inflammation
- Fragrance free vs unscented, unmasking the difference
- DePuy forced to pay the NHS for faulty metal-on-metal hip replacements
- Medtronic medical supply products linked to thousands of deaths and injuries
- An open letter to vegans of the world
- Dietary fat: From foe to friend?
- Edible agents of mental disease
- Ian Stevenson: Birthmarks and birth defects corresponding to wounds on deceased persons
- What's in a name? The surprising ways your name affects your life
- Not in front of the kids: Children can detect their parents' emotional suppression
- Muscle tension caused by trapped emotions
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- Raising awareness for 'forest therapy'
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
Quote of the Day
The devil's in that woman.
- Miss Emma, cook at Arkansas governor's mansion
Recent Comments
Nice fun bags, dude. Might want to cut back on the weed...
This article does not consider the amount eaten, the number of times each day, and the times of day that "food" is consumed. The body will adapt...
They don't have anything on Trump. If they did, it would have been leaked a long time ago. The magic date for the dominoes to tumble is Dec 5th...
I’m reminded of the scene in The Devil’s Advocate when the voodoo priest casts a spell on the defendant that causes him to cough uncontrollably...
Formatory thinking. FORM applied to LIFE produces MATTER. The Four Pests Campaign The Four Pests Campaign, also known as the Great Sparrow...
Comment: See in addition these similar and frequently more gruesome reports of attacks from the last 7 years pointing to the fact that wolves appear to have become a greater threat to people in recent times:
Wolves losing their natural fear of humans? Several attacks reported in 2016 across Canada
Contractor attacked by wolf at Cigar Lake, Canada
Woman survives prolonged wolf attack in India
Wolf kills child and injures 2 others in Pakistan
77 year old pensioner eaten by wolf in Russia
Another atypical animal attack on humans: Villagers viciously attacked by a pack of starving wolves in China
Timber wolves attacking dogs and approaching people in Grand Marais, Minnesota
Russia: Wolves Attack People in Karelian Town
Teacher Candice Berner mauled to death by wolves in Alaska
'Super pack' of 400 wolves terrorise remote Russian town after killing 30 horses in just four days