"I, the prime minister, my political party, the rest of our political parties, our army, all our institutions are all on one page. We want to move forward," Khan told the event in Pakistan's Punjab Province on November 28.
"If India takes one step forward, then we will take two steps forward toward friendship," Khan also said in his speech.
Comment:
Kartarpur Corridor
The Kartarpur Corridor is a proposed border corridor between India and Pakistan. It will connect the Sikh holy shrine of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib (located in Punjab, India) and the holy shrine of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. The main goal of this proposed corridor is to facilitate the crossing of religious devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, located in Narowal District, Pakistan, only 4.7 kilometres from the Pakistan-India border....
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, compared the decision to go ahead with the corridor by the two countries to the fall of the Berlin Wall, saying that the project may help in easing tensions between the two countries.
Background
In 2000, Pakistan agreed to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the shrine without the need to present a passport or visa by constructing a bridge from the Indian side of the border to the shrine.
India and Pakistan have a history of bitter relations since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
The two nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, where the two sides still regularly exchange fire.
Comment:
Imran Khan politicising 'pious' event, says govt on Pak PM's Kartarpur pitch
...
In India, meanwhile, an official spokesperson took exception to what he described as an attempt by Khan to politicise "a pious occasion" with his mention of Kashmir. Chief of army staff General Bipin Rawat said the Kartarpur corridor should be seen in isolation.
...
In response to queries on Khan's reference to Kashmir, an official Indian spokesperson said: "It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop a Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.
"Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kinds of support to cross-border terrorism from territories under its control," the spokesperson added.
When asked whether the corridor was a sign of peace between India and Pakistan, General Rawat told reporters : "Kartarpur should be seen in isolation. Do not link it to anything else." He spoke after delivering the 9th Y B Chavan Memorial lecture in Delhi.
"The whole world is aware that terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are being run by governmental agencies that also plan disruptions in India," the army chief said.
In a rare instance of cooperation between Pakistan and India, the two neighbors have agreed to open a new crossing point between their two regions called Punjab.
The crossing, known as the Kartarpur corridor, is to open in November 2019.
It aims at making it quicker and easier for Sikh pilgrims from India to visit a shrine to Guru Nanak, the 15th-century founder of Sikhism.
The November 28 groundbreaking ceremony was attended by hundreds of Sikh pilgrims, Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, two cabinet ministers from India, and other officials from the two countries.
Bajwa called the laying of the foundation for the crossing a "step toward peace, which our region needs."
The tourism minister of India's border state of Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was among those who crossed the border for the inauguration.
Comment:
Pakistan and India break ground on visa-free Kartarpur corridor
...
With the inaugurations this week, work will now begin on a fenced-off road between the gurdwara at Kartarpur and the gurdwaras on the Indian side of the border, which will allow Sikhs to access both sites without a visa.
...
Political pressures
Analysts say the Indian government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was pressured into opening the corridor due to domestic political pressures.
"Politics did play a factor, with general elections in India less than six months away," Krishan Pratap Singh, a New-Delhi based analyst, told Al Jazeera. "The Akali Dal, a coalition partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, is struggling in Punjab with internal strife and the Kartarpur corridor is being seen as an attempt to provide them a much-needed fillip."
It is a point that has been made in Pakistan, too.
"The reaction from Delhi [to the Kartarpur proposal] was always very negative," said Pakistani Information Minister Chaudhry. "But now that they have elections in Punjab, so the Indian government has changed its position because of that. Internal public pressure has changed it."
...
Pakistani analysts, too, warn that while the corridor may be a rare success story, the prospect of any resumption of dialogue between the countries remains dim.
"This is a good move in a situation where there is little hope of any improvement in the relations between the two countries," said Zahid Hussain, an Islamabad-based security analyst.
"But I don't think it will change the overall atmosphere that prevails right now. It's more for public consumption rather than a move that could change the politics of the region," he added.
"Both the governments should realize that we have to move forward," said Sidhu, a Sikh.
Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu laid the road's foundation stone on the other side of the border earlier this week.
Pakistan used to be home to a large Sikh community, but most of its members went to India during the 1947 partition, with only a few thousand remaining in Pakistan.
Thousands of Sikhs visit Guru Nanak's shrine in Pakistan every year.
Comment: As China is preoccupied with its trade war with US, it doesn't want to be entangled in Kashmir.