Vegan activists have struck again, this time at a Brazilian steakhouse where they played sounds of animals being slaughtered from portable speakers.The group, made of up about 20 protestors from Direct Action Everywhere, rushed the restaurant in the English city of Brighton on Sunday evening, local news site Brighton and Hove Independent reported.Footage uploaded to their Facebook page shows the group positioned around the restaurant and chanting at patrons.After one female activist addresses the diners with a speech, the group made their way outside and chanted: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now."Police were called to the protest however no arrests were made with officers allowing the group to continue with their "right to peaceful protest".A DxE Brighton spokesperson told the news site "we can no longer ignore the suffering and pain we cause.""Animal exploitation has become so normalised it goes virtually unnoticed but we are paying attention."People and businesses should not be able to enjoy the product or profit of animal suffering."