Society's Child
Activist fail: Meat lovers at steakhouse drown out vegan protesters chanting and playing recording of cow slaughter
Yahoo!
Wed, 28 Nov 2018 00:01 UTC
The group, made of up about 20 protestors from Direct Action Everywhere, rushed the restaurant in the English city of Brighton on Sunday evening, local news site Brighton and Hove Independent reported.
Footage uploaded to their Facebook page shows the group positioned around the restaurant and chanting at patrons.
Waving banners, the activists can be heard chanting "it's not food, it's violence" to diners before subjecting them to the noises of slaughtered animals.
Despite their orders for diners to down their forks, their protest was instead met with ridicule and jeers from the bemused crowd.
After one female activist addresses the diners with a speech, the group made their way outside and chanted: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now."
Police were called to the protest however no arrests were made with officers allowing the group to continue with their "right to peaceful protest".
A DxE Brighton spokesperson told the news site "we can no longer ignore the suffering and pain we cause."
"Animal exploitation has become so normalised it goes virtually unnoticed but we are paying attention.
"People and businesses should not be able to enjoy the product or profit of animal suffering."
Comment: One has to wonder what the goal of these vegan protesters is. Disturbing people in the middle of their dinner, affecting independent businesses and being an all-around jerk is not going to win you any converts. All it will do is annoy the hell out of people, increase animosity, and make them think you're crazy (and rightly so). It's an extremely poorly thought-out strategy.
Here's more from Direct Action Everywhere:
- The FBI's hunt for missing piglets reveals the federal cover-up of barbaric factory farms
- Meat the deluded halfway: California butcher shop hangs 'animal rights' sign to stop vegan protesters
- Mob of angry vegans protest Toronto steakhouse
Mooooo!!!!!....[Link]