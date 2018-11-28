© Google



West Yorkshire police are investigating a report of a "racially aggravated assault" against a 15-year-old boy after a violent video was shared on social media.The incident is said to have taken place on playing fields at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield on 25 October.Barry Sheerman, MP for the town, said he had been supporting the boy and his family, tweeting a video of the incident, which he called "absolutely shocking"."Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given!"The victim is reported to be a refugee from Syria and a fundraising page has received more than £20,000 in donations in four hours.Superintendent Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire police Kirklees district, said: "We are investigating a report of a racially aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1pm on 25 October."A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation."Kirklees council said: "Neither us nor the school condone violence in any form and behaviour like this will not be tolerated."