The escalating trade friction between the United States and China is opening the door for Russian producers to enter the Chinese market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the global investment forum in Moscow on Wednesday." Putin said, explaining that Russia will supply soybeans to China instead of the US."The United States supplied in huge quantities, now we will deliver." the Russian president stressed.Washington and Beijing have been locked in a standoff over the trade balance, technology secrets and market access since May, when US President Donald Trump approved tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports. So far, Washington has imposed import duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods, while Beijing retaliated with levies on $60 billion of US imports, and stopped buying American oil.Over the last two months, the world's two largest economies have been holding talks, trying to come up with a solution to resolve the trade conflict. However, all attempts have been futile so far.Earlier this month, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that Russian producers may potentially replace the US in supplies of day-to-day produce, including soybeans, pork, rice, poultry and fish.