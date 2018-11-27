Rome is experiencing an exponential rise in the number of sinkholes opening up on the streets of the capital, according to the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA).The total of sinkholes recorded in Rome during the first 10 months of 2018 is 136,ISPRA says the main cause of the collapses is Rome's underground tunnels, sewers and ancient quarries, resulting in a maze extending hundreds of kilometres under the city, with the location of many cavities either unmapped or unknown.The areas most affected by sinkholes are the eastern suburbs of Tuscolano, Prenestino, Tiburtino, Centocelle and Appio; districts west of the Tiber such as Monteverde Vecchio, Gianicolense and Portuense; as well as the more central areas of S. Giovanni, Aventino, Palatino and Esquilino.