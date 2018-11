Three US service members were killed and three wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near the central Afghan city of Ghazni, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement. A US civilian contractor was also wounded in the blast and was receiving treatment with the other wounded, the statement said, giving no further details. The names of the killed soldiers will be withheld until the military can contact their next of kin.In a separate incident on November 24,Afghan police and the country's national army have also recently suffered heavy losses to Islamist militants, with 20 police and 10 troops by the Taliban on Sunday.the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in mid-November, according to the New York Times There was no word on the circumstances of the blast butA large Taliban force overran Ghazni earlier this year and Afghan and NATO forces took days to fight them back out of the city.