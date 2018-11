© Carmen Hauser / Getty Images



accounted for an estimated 80% of calorific intake.

However, no Basketmaker II human remains ever tested have

shown evidence

of such an illness.

indicates that

the fungus was included as an intentional part of the diet.

Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet through fungus infection Eating only maize leads to disease, and why the Basketmaker II people didn't fall ill has long been a mystery. Now it's been solved. Andrew Masterson reports.A mystery concerning how some of North America's first farmers survived on a diet that appears manifestly inadequate may have been solved.During the ensuing 800 years - a stretch known as the Basketmaker II period - the settlers' diet contained very little meat. This was perhaps a cultural choice. Basketmaker II people, used in the manufacture of blankets, and for certain ritual purposes. They were not eaten.The nutritional components of Basketmaker II cuisine has been well established through a number of analyses, including radio-isotope sampling conducted at burial sites. A study published in 2013 , for instance, found that while maize comprised the massive bulk of food intake, it wasOver all,This fact leads to the obvious conclusion that the people must have been able somehow to access the crucial nutrients. There is evidence that at least one community boiled maize in limestone, which would have made some amino acids locked up in the corn more biologically available - but even then the amounts would still have been too small to meet dietary needs.Now, however, archaeologist and biological anthropologist Jenna Battillo from the Southern Methodist University in Texas may well have found the answer to puzzle.This, she writes in a paper published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports,It is also popular among some communities in Central America.Battillo cites a number of studies that foundU. maydis causes loss of vitality and weight as well as cosmetic disfigurement in maize and is therefore hated by commercial growers. About 4% of the US crop is lost to the fungus each year - well down from the estimated 80% that blighted farms in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.For the Basketmaker II people, however, the fungus infection was very positive - indeed, quite literally, a lifesaver.Battillo reports that, for which no data is available - Battillo suggests limestone boiling and input from other minor food sources might have been sufficient to provide the average four milligrams a day required to maintain health.And while the new research seems to answer the question of how Basketmaker II people supplemented their nutrient-poor maize diet, it still leaves another matter unresolved.The evidence, says Battillo,corn smut on their plants, or whether infections happened by accident and were simply tolerated.In either scenario, she concludes, "the ubiquity of the spores in paleofaeces from Turkey Pen Ruin strongly supports intentional consumption".