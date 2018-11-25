© Twitter / CSEM EMSK

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northeast of Baghdad. It has been felt in Iraq, Kuwait, and northern Iran.The quake hit the Iran-Iraq border region and had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The EMSC reported that the quake was widely felt more than 500 kilometers away from its epicenter.It noted that it struck an area with low population.Those who experienced the quake have taken to Twitter, stating that it has been felt in places including Baghdad, Sulaimaniyah and Erbil, cities in Kurdish regions of Iraq, and Israel.