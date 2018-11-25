© USGS



An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off the Colombian coast on Saturday, and while there was no major tsunami threat, there was a possibility of tsunamis along the nearby coast, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.The quake epicenter was 36 km (22 miles) southeast of Mountain, Colombia, and at a depth of 10 km (six miles).Reporting by Michael Perry; editing by Richard Pullin