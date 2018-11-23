© THE CANADIAN PRESS / Lars Hagberg



In many parts of Canada, the final month of fall started off feeling a lot more like winter.At one point early Thursday morning, 11 of Canada's 13 provincial and territorial capitals were experiencing below-freezing temperatures. The exceptions were St. John's, N.L. - which just barely snuck above freezing at 0.1 C - and Victoria, where it was a balmy 8 C.Record Nov. 21 lows were set in three communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, including inThe cold weather has left homeless shelters scrambling, with freezing day plans trying to go into effect weeks earlier than anticipated."It mean adding extra beds earlier than we had originally planned," Old Brewery Mission's Matthew Pearce said. "It means opening our cafeteria at night for people to come in out of the cold."But the cold weather was a boon for Ontario's icewine industry. Grape harvesting activity began Wednesday night - earlier in the year than ever before, according to a spokesperson from Brock University.While most parts of Canada are expected to return to relative warmth in short order, the heat-up will likely be quite short-lived in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Daytime highs there are expected to fall to nearly -10 C by Saturday and remain there at least through Monday.In the eastern half of Canada, temperatures are expected to rebound as the weekend arrives. Toronto is expected to see a high of 7 C on Saturday, with the same number in the forecast for Montreal on Sunday and Halifax on Monday. Forecasts call for Edmonton and Calgary to see temperatures flirting with the freezing mark on Sunday, then rising significantly as the work week begins.As for the one capital to escape this early blast of wintry weather, highs between 8 C and 11 C are forecast for Victoria for every day through Nov. 28. But there is some solace for Canadians casting a jealous eye westward as they shiver through November: Those temperatures are expected to come with lots and lots of rain.With a report by CTV's Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin