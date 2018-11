© REUTERS/Mark Makela

Anonymous has published documents which it claims have unearthed a massive UK-led psyop to create a "large-scale information secret service" in Europe - all under the guise of countering "Russian propaganda."In a document dump on November 5, the group exposed the UK-based 'Integrity Initiative' , said to have been established by the ominously titled Institute for Statecraft in 2015.The main objective is "to provide a coordinated Western response to Russian disinformation and other elements of hybrid warfare." The Institute for Statecraft is affiliated with the NATO HQ Public Diplomacy Division and the Home Office-funded 'Prevent' program, so objectivity is, of course, at the forefront of their work.At present, the vast network allegedly has clusters for Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, and Montenegro... but there's more!According to the Anonymous leak, major plans to expand the sphere of influence throughout eastern Europe, the US, and Canada, as well as the MENA region, are already underway.In the documents, the Integrity Initiative states that sharing analysis of alleged "Russian attacks"(citation needed) with other countries in the network at a governmental level would likely increase international "collaboration and Alliance cohesion."The initiative claims it is not a government body, of course, but does work with unnamed British "government agencies." The initiative has received £168,000 in funding from HQ NATO Public Diplomacy and £250,000 from the US State Department Edward Lucas, journalist for the Times.Bob Seely, MP.Others joined in. Among them - according to the leaks - academic Miguel Ángel Quintana Paz, who wrote that "Mr. Banos is to geopolitics as a homeopath is to medicine." Appointing such a figure would be "a shame."Spanish media, such as El Pais, then reported on these murmurings. Notably, members of the UK team, like MP Bob Seely, are also listed in the Banos op document. The latter lost out to Miguel Angel Ballesteros.The case is being highlighted as one of the major examples, but similar operations can be carried out in numerous other EU states, Anonymous warns in their release.RT.com has contacted the British Foreign Office and Statecraft and is awaiting their response.