It's not often we include Australia and New Zealand in a late November snow wrap, but both countries had a blast of cold weather out of the south this week, with the Southern Lakes resorts in NZ getting 50cms of snow early in the week.
The result is Cardrona is going to open the McDougall's Chondola on December 1 for sightseeing and the beginners lift for lessons and snow tubing. This is the official start date to Cardrona's summer season, but there's too much snow on the biking and hiking tracks, so snow play is the go.
In Australia, it snowed yesterday off and on for most of the day and there are still snow showers above 1700 metres today with the resorts reporting 20+cms on the top half of the mountain. That's not good news for anyone planning to hit Thredbo this weekend for mountain biking, as the on-mountain bike tracks will be closed tomorrow (Sat, Nov 25), possibly re-opening Sunday.
Comment: See in addition: Unseasonable snowstorm hits Falls Creek, Australia
Spring snow blankets lower South Island, New Zealand with more on the way
JAPAN
After a couple of hit and run snowfalls in Hokkaido, a decent storm has hit this week with Niseko receiving just over 30cms in the past 24 hours and it is still snowing. Snow is forecast for Niseko over the next 24 hours before easing late on the weekend ahead of another good burst next Wednesday which should see 50-60cms in the next seven days.
CANADA
It has been a slow start for Canada, but lifts are spinning in a few of resorts with the Banff resorts and Sun Peaks opening a couple of weeks ago. Whistler Blackcomb kicked off its 2018/19 season today with just seven lifts open on a limited cover. However there has been some snow over the past 24 hours in BC, with Whistler receiving just over 20cms wand more snow is due this weekend. The forecast is for more snow tonight while there is potential for good snowfalls again on Monday, with 35cms expected on the upper mountain. That storm will favour the western ranges in BC, the interior receiving lighter snowfalls and snow totals in the 5-10cms range tonight and early next week. Lake Louise and the Banff resorts may see light snowfalls in the next 24 hours, but only a dusting next week.
Comment: Away from these ski resorts there is a far more extreme situation, see: Harsh winter scenes plague Canada and it's only November
EUROPE
After good snowfalls across parts of the Alps in late October, it has been fine and mild in most resorts, but winter returned this week with cold temps and fresh snow. A few Austrian resorts received up to 25cms of snow down to low elevations while there was 5-10cms in some Swiss and French resorts. At the moment there are 10 resorts open in Austria and a similar amount in Switzerland with Saas Fee and Zermatt having the most terrain open. In France Tignes is the only resort open, although Val Thorens will open on the weekend. More snow is due across the Alps in the next 24 hours before a break on the weekend, followed by more snow early next week. It is still early days but given the forecast more resorts will open over the next two weeks.